Abram Village Public Library re-opened following renovations after hurricane Fiona

CANADA, July 24 - Islanders are welcome back to the Abram Village public library, a staple of the community, where they can enjoy a variety of new and gently used French resources.

The library is located at 1596 Route 124, Abram Village, PE C0B 2E0.



Summer hours:

Monday – closed

Tuesday – 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday – closed

Thursday – 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Friday – closed

Saturday – 9 a.m.-1p.m.

Sunday – closed

Media contact:

Katherine Drake

Public Engagement Officer

Kmdrake@gov.pe.ca