EMERGING Fund Names Restaurant Tech Veteran Ben Kohn VP of Partnerships

Kohn to Leverage Deep Operator Relationships to Scale Portfolio CompaniesCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EMERGING Fund, a growth capital firm investing in the future of restaurants and hospitality, has appointed Ben Kohn as Vice President of Partnerships. Kohn brings over a decade of experience in restaurant technology, having helped build, invest in, and advise numerous startups. In his new role, he will focus on scaling the fund's portfolio companies by leveraging the EMERGING network.
"My primary goal is to make our ResTech investments scalable by collaborating with influential operators," said Kohn. "We will give these operators the ability to directly invest and guide us as we grow together."
Kohn's career began in the telecom industry, building his own federally registered telecommunications provider at just 24 years old. Although successful, he found he was not fulfilled and sold the company to search for his true passion. Kohn then explored various projects as an advisor and consultant, including helping U.S. companies expand into the Chinese market.
Of all his endeavors, Kohn found working with an economic nonprofit in Cleveland most rewarding. The organization focused on providing digital literacy and financial training to underserved communities. This experience solidified Kohn's interest in building companies that create both economic and social value.
Kohn later joined Gordon Food Service as head of their innovation arm, Back of House. He spent 3 years building relationships with hundreds of restaurant tech companies, from industry giants to seed-stage startups. Kohn curated packages of solutions to meet the diverse needs of Gordon's customer base.
Now at EMERGING Fund, Kohn is excited to combine his passions for restaurants, technology, and partnerships. The fund's thesis is that providing both capital and growth services creates better outcomes for its portfolio companies. Kohn will ensure entrepreneurs get the operational support they need to scale sustainably.
"I get to wake up every day excited about doing cool things with cool people," said Kohn about the opportunity. "It's an honor to help our startups and fund live up to their full potential."
Kohn will tap into EMERGING's network of restaurants and hospitality groups to test and refine new innovations. He believes ongoing collaboration between operators and technology providers is key to adoption. By fostering these connections, Kohn aims to create value for all stakeholders involved.
Kohn's experience as both an entrepreneur and intrapreneur make him uniquely suited for this role. He understands the challenges startups face and how to navigate corporate partnerships. Backed by EMERGING's platform and fund, Kohn is poised to make an impact on the future of restaurants.
About EMERGING Fund
EMERGING Fund is among the first growth capital funds to pinpoint the explosive convergence of technology, "ResTech," and restaurant & entertainment concepts. EMERGING Fund provides capital, strategic assistance, and industry knowledge to forward-thinking companies within the sector. With an emphasis on using technology to effect positive change, EMERGING Fund aims to transform the restaurant industry by investing in ventures that re-imagine the guest experience, enhance operational efficiency, and promote sustainability.
