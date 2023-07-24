FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 24, 2023

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on

Israel Judicial Reform

As a lifelong friend of Israel, President Biden has publicly and privately expressed his views that major changes in a democracy to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible. It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority. We understand talks are ongoing and likely to continue over the coming weeks and months to forge a broader compromise even with the Knesset in recess. The United States will continue to support the efforts of President Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue.

###

By U.S. Mission Israel | 24 July, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases