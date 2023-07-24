Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,833 in the last 365 days.

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Israel Judicial Reform

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 24, 2023

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on
Israel Judicial Reform

As a lifelong friend of Israel, President Biden has publicly and privately expressed his views that major changes in a democracy to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible. It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority. We understand talks are ongoing and likely to continue over the coming weeks and months to forge a broader compromise even with the Knesset in recess. The United States will continue to support the efforts of President Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue.

###

By U.S. Mission Israel | 24 July, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases

You just read:

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Israel Judicial Reform

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more