“Information Governance in Action” is Theme for InfoGov World Conference in San Diego October 2-4, 2023

InfoGov World 2023 logo Robert Smallwood CEO InfoGov World Horton Grand Hotel

The "Information Governance in Action" theme focuses on real-world IG implementations and results

Information Governance in action produces real-world protections and results, unlike examples of inaction by companies like Colonial Pipeline and Solar Winds, which suffered dire consequences.” — Robert Smallwood, CEO, InfoGov World

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The InfoGov World Conference 2023, hosted by IG World Magazine, has announced its theme for the 3rd annual conference as, “Information Governance in Action.” The conference will take place October 2-4, 2023 at the Horton Grand Hotel in San Diego. Information Governance (IG) can be defined in short as, “Security, control, and value maximization of information.”

“The hallmark of successful Information Governance programs is action, in the form of continued initiatives, to expand and improve the program to all corners of the organization, stated Conference Chair, Robert Smallwood, CEO of IG World. “Think of IG as an ongoing sort of ‘workplace safety’ program for managing and controlling information risks and costs, while maximizing information value.”

About the InfoGov World Conference:

The 3-day InfoGov World Conference 2023 event begins with pre-conference workshops on Monday, October 2, which includes separate sessions on: 1) AI Governance; 2) Effective Policy Drafting; and, 3) Certified Information Governance Officer (CIGO) Exam Prep training. That evening, from 5pm-7pm, a Speakers’ Reception will be held for conference attendees to meet the 60+ expert speakers slated for 60+ conference sessions.

Tuesday morning at 9am the conference kicks off with a keynote from AI and digital transformation expert Chris Surdak, J.D., Managing Director, Quantiqs, Inc., and author of, 'Data Crush' who will present, “AI & Digital Transformation: Where Are We Going? (And How Will We Know if We Get There?)” in the Horton Grand Theatre. On Wednesday at 9am, Robert Smallwood, CEO, InfoGov World, and Chair, Certified Information Governance Officers Association, and author of, 'Information Governance: Concepts, Strategies, and Best Practices' (Wiley, 2020), will present, “Information Governance: State of the Industry 2023,” which will include the results of the third annual Global Information Governance Survey, as well as additional surveys on M365/Purview Governance, and AI Governance. Wednesday afternoon, Justine Phillips, Privacy & Security Partner, Baker & McKenzie, and author of, 'Data Privacy Program Guide' will present a keynote, “Lights, Camera, Action! How to Transform Your IG Program into a Blockbuster Hit that Inspires Trust.”

Tuesday and Wednesday Session tracks include:

• AI in IG

• Privacy and Data Protection

• Info Security & Risk

• eDiscovery & Legal

• Data Governance

• Records and Information Management

• IG Best Practices

The conference sessions and panel discussions will feature leading experts from major companies including Amazon, Disney, FedEx, USAA, Wells Fargo, Cisco Systems, PwC, DLA Piper, Baker & McKenzie, Wilmer Hale, Baker & Hostetler, Seyfarth Shaw, Qualcomm, and many others.

Major sponsors include Certified IG Officers Association, Gimmal, Smarsh, RadarFirst, Privacy Ref, Inc., and Institute for IG.

To register to attend or to learn more about InfoGov World 2023 visit https://infogovworldconference.com/.

About InfoGov World

InfoGov World is a world-class conference featuring 60+ experts in privacy & data protection, cyber, e-discovery, data governance, RIM, and IG Best Practices. The 2023 conference will be held in San Diego at the Horton Grand Hotel, where attendees can immerse themselves in educational sessions, and networking throughout the three-day conference. Breakfasts, lunches, and breaks are provided. ##

Martin Keen, Event Director

InfoGov World 2023

504-324-2340

events@infogovworld.com

IG World Magazine

+1 888-325-5914