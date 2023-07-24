Governor Abbott Appoints Coleman Byars To 97th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, July 24 - July 24, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Trish Coleman Byars to the 97th Judicial District Court in Archer, Clay, and Montague counties for a term set to expire December 31, 2024, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Trish Coleman Byars of Windhorst is an attorney and solo practitioner of the Law Office of Trish Coleman Byars. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Family Law Section, the Wichita County Bar Association, and the Tri-County Bar Association. She is former president of the 46th Judicial District Bar Association and a former member of the Texas City Attorneys Association and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. She is a volunteer and coach for the YMCA and former member of the North Texas State Hospital Ethics Committee and Death Review Committee. Additionally, she is a former board member of the Boys & Girls Club of America, Red River Valley Museum, and the Wilbarger Human Society. Coleman Byars received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Bachelor of Science in Spanish from Midwestern State University and a Juris Doctor from Oklahoma City University.