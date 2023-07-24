The prevalence of renal cell carcinoma has been rising over the past few years, which prompts a growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of Renal Cell Carcinoma and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat renal cell carcinoma may drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Merck Sharp & Dohme, Exelixis, Hoffmann-La Roche, and several others.

New York, USA, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Space Brims With Novel Emerging Therapies with Over 50 Key Companies Working in the Domain | DelveInsight

The prevalence of renal cell carcinoma has been rising over the past few years, which prompts a growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of Renal Cell Carcinoma and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat renal cell carcinoma may drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Merck Sharp & Dohme, Exelixis, Hoffmann-La Roche, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline advanced renal cell carcinoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the advanced renal cell carcinoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s advanced renal cell carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 60+ pipeline therapies for advanced renal cell carcinoma treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for advanced renal cell carcinoma treatment. Key advanced renal cell carcinoma companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Hoffmann-La Roche, CoImmune, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, NiKang Therapeutics, Molecure S.A., Daiichi Sankyo, Janux Therapeutics, MedImmune, Eli Lilly and Company, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Allogene Therapeutics, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Pfizer, Exelixis, BeiGene, Xencor, Teon Therapeutics, Asher Biotherapeutics, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Surface Oncology, ProfoundBio, Portage Biotech, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, HiFiBiO, Bristol-Myers Squibb, SOTIO Biotech, Inhibrx, Kymab, and others are evaluating new advanced renal cell carcinoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new advanced renal cell carcinoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising advanced renal cell carcinoma pipeline therapies such as TQB2450, Belzutifan, Atezolizumab, CMN-001, IPI-549, NKT2152, OATD-02, DS-6000a, JANX008, MEDI5752, Abemaciclib, SHR-1210, ALLO-316, CD70 CAR-T cells, Selenomethionine, XL092, BGB-A445, XmAb819, TT-816, AB248, Toripalimab, SRF388, PRO1160, PORT-6, DFF332, HFB200603, BMS-986315, SO-C101, INBRX-106, KY1044, and others are under different phases of advanced renal cell carcinoma clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of advanced renal cell carcinoma clinical trials. In July 2023, China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking the approval of toripalimab (Tuoyi) plus axitinib (Inlyta) for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The sNDA is supported by data from an interim analysis of the phase 3 RENOTORCH trial (NCT04394975) , which showed that the combination led to an improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) vs single-agent sunitinib (Sutent).

accepted a seeking the approval of for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The sNDA is supported by data from an interim analysis of the phase 3 , which showed that the combination led to an improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) vs single-agent sunitinib (Sutent). In April 2023, Allogene Therapeutics presented interim data from its Phase 1 TRAVERSE trial of ALLO-316, the Company’s first AlloCAR T investigational product candidate for solid tumors, in an oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida. The preliminary antitumor activity and encouraging safety profile of the novel anti-CD70 allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy ALLO-316 at low dose levels indicated that the regimen could represent a novel option for heavily pretreated patients with CD70-expressing advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).

presented interim data from its of the Company’s first AlloCAR T investigational product candidate for solid tumors, in an oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida. The preliminary antitumor activity and encouraging safety profile of the novel anti-CD70 allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy ALLO-316 at low dose levels indicated that the regimen could represent a novel option for heavily pretreated patients with CD70-expressing advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). In April 2023, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. announced that the pre-specified interim analysis of the RENOTORCH study (NCT04394975) has been completed. RENOTORCH is a multi-center, randomized, open-label, active-controlled phase 3 clinical study evaluating toripalimab in combination with axitinib for the first-line treatment of patients with intermediate to high risk, unresectable or distant metastatic renal cell carcinoma (“RCC”). The Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) has determined that the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (“PFS”, based on independent radiographic review) has met the pre-defined efficacy boundary.

announced that the pre-specified interim analysis of the has been completed. RENOTORCH is a multi-center, randomized, open-label, active-controlled phase 3 clinical study evaluating toripalimab in combination with axitinib for the first-line treatment of patients with intermediate to high risk, unresectable or distant metastatic renal cell carcinoma (“RCC”). has determined that the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (“PFS”, based on independent radiographic review) has met the pre-defined efficacy boundary. In January 2023, Teon Therapeutics announced that it had entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck . The agreement is for the combination arm of Teon’s ongoing, two-armed, open-label, dose escalation and expansion clinical study and will evaluate Teon’s oral, immune response modifier, TT-816, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), for patients with advanced solid tumors.

announced that it had entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with . The agreement is for the combination arm of Teon’s ongoing, two-armed, open-label, dose escalation and expansion clinical study and will evaluate Teon’s oral, immune response modifier, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), for patients with advanced solid tumors. In December 2022, Exelixis announced the initiation of STELLAR-304, a phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating zanzalintinib in combination with nivolumab versus sunitinib in patients with advanced non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRCC).

Exelixis announced the initiation of a phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating in combination with nivolumab versus sunitinib in patients with advanced non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRCC). In November 2022, the FDA granted a fast-track designation to batiraxcept (AVB-S6-500) for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have progressed after 1 or 2 prior lines of systemic therapy that include both immuno-oncology (IO)–based and VEGF TKI–based therapies, either in combination or sequentially.

The advanced renal cell carcinoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage advanced renal cell carcinoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the advanced renal cell carcinoma clinical trial landscape.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Overview

Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) is the most frequent type of kidney cancer. This form of cancer starts in the lining of very small tubes, or tubules, inside the kidney. These tubules aid in the removal of waste items from circulation. Stage 4 RCC is the most advanced stage, in which the illness has progressed from the kidneys to one or more distant parts of the body. Typically, people with RCC do not have any symptoms in the early stages of the disease. Renal cell carcinoma symptoms may not appear until the disease has progressed.

Advanced RCC is extremely difficult to treat. However, the Kidney Cancer Association (KCA) points out that new medicines are constantly being developed and approved by the FDA. Systemic therapy, with or without surgery, is the cornerstone treatment for stage 4 RCC, according to the ACS Trusted Source. Systemic therapy may include two immunotherapy medications, a targeted therapy drug in combination with an immunotherapy agent, or a targeted therapy drug alone.





A snapshot of the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Belzutifan Merck Sharp & Dohme Phase III Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors Oral Atezolizumab Hoffmann-La Roche Phase III Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous IPI-549 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Phase II Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase gamma inhibitors Oral CMN-001 CoImmune Phase II Cell replacements; Immunologic cytotoxicity Intradermal JANX 008 Janux Therapeutics Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous Volrustomig AstraZeneca Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous XmAb819 Xencor Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

The advanced renal cell carcinoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the advanced renal cell carcinoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors, Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase gamma inhibitors, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte stimulants, Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants, Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, Cell replacements, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity

Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors, Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase gamma inhibitors, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte stimulants, Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants, Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, Cell replacements, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity Key Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies : Merck Sharp & Dohme, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Hoffmann-La Roche, CoImmune, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, NiKang Therapeutics, Molecure S.A., Daiichi Sankyo, Janux Therapeutics, MedImmune, Eli Lilly and Company, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Allogene Therapeutics, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Pfizer, Exelixis, BeiGene, Xencor, Teon Therapeutics, Asher Biotherapeutics, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Surface Oncology, ProfoundBio, Portage Biotech, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, HiFiBiO, Bristol-Myers Squibb, SOTIO Biotech, Inhibrx, Kymab, and others

: Merck Sharp & Dohme, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Hoffmann-La Roche, CoImmune, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, NiKang Therapeutics, Molecure S.A., Daiichi Sankyo, Janux Therapeutics, MedImmune, Eli Lilly and Company, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Allogene Therapeutics, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Pfizer, Exelixis, BeiGene, Xencor, Teon Therapeutics, Asher Biotherapeutics, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Surface Oncology, ProfoundBio, Portage Biotech, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, HiFiBiO, Bristol-Myers Squibb, SOTIO Biotech, Inhibrx, Kymab, and others Key Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies: TQB2450, Belzutifan, Atezolizumab, CMN-001, IPI-549, NKT2152, OATD-02, DS-6000a, JANX008, MEDI5752, Abemaciclib, SHR-1210, ALLO-316, CD70 CAR-T cells, Selenomethionine, XL092, BGB-A445, XmAb819, TT-816, AB248, Toripalimab, SRF388, PRO1160, PORT-6, DFF332, HFB200603, BMS-986315, SO-C101, INBRX-106, KY1044, and others

Table of Contents

1. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

Related Reports

Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline

Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key renal cell carcinoma companies, including AstraZeneca, Ipsen, Novartis, Pfizer, Amgen, among others.

Renal Cell Carcinoma Market

Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key renal cell carcinoma companies including AstraZeneca, Ipsen, Novartis, Pfizer, Amgen, among others.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key renal cell carcinoma companies including Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Vaccibody, SillaJen, Inc., Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SOTIO Biotech AG, among others.

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Market

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key metastatic renal cell carcinoma companies including Nanobiotix, Aravive, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., BeiGene, Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Akeso Biopharma, among others.

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted metastatic renal cell carcinoma epidemiology in the 7MM.

Other Trending Reports

