Strong partnership with Mildura Rural City Council

This commitment underpins the organisations’ strongly aligned values and shared vision for the community, particularly when it comes to equality, inclusion and social indicators.

Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar said La Trobe University and the Mildura Rural City Council have enjoyed a strong relationship over the years, noting the two organisations had previously signed an MOU in 2016.

“La Trobe is delighted to, once again, be continuing our strategic partnership with the Mildura Rural City Council,” Professor John Dewar said.

“This affirms our commitment to working with the City to build on existing projects, such as upskilling the health workforce.”

Mildura Rural City Council CEO Martin Hawson said the partnership will drive positive outcomes for the community and region.

“We’re proud to enter into this agreement with such a respected institution and look forward to all the opportunities it could offer both organisations,” Mr Hawson said.

“We already have a strong relationship with La Trobe University and this agreement will allow us to build on this by cooperating more closely in areas, including work-based learning, research projects and initiatives that support economic growth in our region.”

The MoU outlines a five-year framework to discuss and cooperate in various areas pertaining to research, work-based learning, partnerships and employment-based study.

The broad areas for cooperation, include:

Producing models to enable Council staff to work and study simultaneously

Participating in joint events and lectures

Partnering to support regional economic and jobs growth in the region

Collaboration in specific research fields

The existing partnership between La Trobe and the Council has resulted in projects that address workforce shortages in maternal and child health nursing, joint initiatives on rural health research and sport participation, and collaborative efforts in the region’s jobs and skills development.

