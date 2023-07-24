Submit Release
IBRX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 29, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of ImmunityBio, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 23, 2022 to May 10, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 29, 2023
Learn more about your recoverable losses in IBRX:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/immunitybio-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=42476&from=3

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that ImmunityBio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ImmunityBio conducted insufficient due diligence to discover, or else did discover and ignored, Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") deficiencies at its third-party contract manufacturing organizations ("CMOs") for the antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, commercially referred to as “Anktiva”; (ii) one or more of the Company’s third-party CMOs for Anktiva did in fact suffer from GMP deficiencies; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies was likely to cause the FDA to reject the Anktiva Biologics License Application (“BLA”) in its present form; (iv) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory approval prospects for the Anktiva BLA; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in ImmunityBio you have until August 29, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased ImmunityBio securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the IBRX lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/immunitybio-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=42476&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com


