SpinSci Technologies Recognized as one of the Top 10 Patient Experience Solutions Providers in 2023

Patient-centric design positions SpinSci for success

Our intelligent workflow expertise and empathetic design approach enables enterprise health systems to maximize their EHR & CRM investments for better health & operational outcomes.” — Rajit Kumar, CEO, SpinSci Technologies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinSci Technologies, a market leader in enriching patient engagements with real-time healthcare workflows through a variety of digital channels, was recently recognized by Healthcare Tech Outlook as a Top 10 Patient Experience Solutions Providers in 2023. Healthcare Tech Outlook’s annual list recognizes 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing Patient Experience solutions and impacting the healthcare industry.

SpinSci’s technology, powered by AI, enables real-time orchestration of data, workflows, and touchpoints for personalized, connected patient and care team experiences across the full care continuum. SpinSci’s Patient Access Care solutions delivers real value to help health systems connect and maximize fragmented CCaaS, CPaaS, UCaaS, CRM and EHR investments to achieve greater success in enhancing the overall patient experience, improving patient outcomes, increasing patient loyalty, and driving health system efficiencies. Patients can easily access SpinSci solutions through leading-edge contact centers and unified communication platforms, intelligent virtual agents, and personalized chatbots.

“Our intelligent workflow expertise and empathetic design approach enables enterprise health systems to maximize their EHR & CRM investments for better health & operational outcomes, exceeding 100+ million patient interactions in 2022” - Rajit Kumar, CEO, SpinSci Technologies.

Our expertise in system integrations, intelligent workflows, and knowledge management improves patient access and enables health systems to deliver empathetic, connected care experiences through real-time EHR integrations, automated notifications, reminders, and self-service capabilities. Serving enterprise healthcare companies across North America and beyond with a team of highly passionate and driven professionals, we are continuing to invest in our people, product, and processes to bring disruptive solutions to healthcare for better patient satisfaction and health outcomes.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top 10 Patient Experience Solution Provider. This recognition, as well as our customers feedback, is a testament to our commitment to provide innovative solutions with empathetic design principles that improve patient and care team experiences and outcomes,” - Trina Claggett, VP of Marketing.

About SpinSci Technologies

SpinSci Technologies was founded in Dallas, TX in 2005 and focuses on enriching patient and care team experiences while driving improved engagement and satisfaction. SpinSci is trusted by enterprise health systems ecosystem partners for our intent-based, omnichannel digital engagement solutions. As the demand for SpinSci solutions continues to grow, we continue to expand our footprint and to support our expanding partner and customer ecosystem – from industry-leading CCaaS, CPaaS, UCaaS, CRM and EHR platforms to major healthcare providers.

For more information about SpinSci Technologies, visit www.spinsci.com.