Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results & Conference Call

GRIMSBY, Ontario, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 on:



The afternoon of August 8, 2023

A telephone conference call hosted by John Peller, Chief Executive Officer and Paul Dubkowski, Chief Financial Officer will be held:

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 10.00 am ET

To join the conference call without waiting for operator assistance, you may register within one hour of the start time by accessing the link below to receive an instant automated call back. You will need to enter your name, company, and your phone number to receive the call back:

https://emportal.ink/3rdXjRE

You can also dial one of the following numbers to connect through an operator. If connecting with an operator we advise calling ten to fifteen minutes prior to the start time.

Local Toronto / International: (416) 764-8659

North American Toll Free: (888) 664-6392

Confirmation Number: 60742741

Following the live call a recording will be available on the Company’s web site at www.andrewpeller.com

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information:

Mr. Paul Dubkowski, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT

(905) 643-4131

