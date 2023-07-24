Shrink Wrapping Machine Market Size, Share, Competitive and Global Industry Report 2025

Global shrink wrapping machine market was valued at $617.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,032.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Shrink Wrapping Machines Market by Process, Product Type, End -User,: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global shrink wrapping machines market is expected to reach $617.0 million by 2025, from $1,032.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025. The L-bar sealers segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue, accounting for highest share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁

The increasing demand for packaging solutions for food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and consumer goods is a major factor driving the growth of the shrink wrapping machine market. Also, the growth of industrial automation is propelling the demand for shrink wrapping machines. Moreover, the availability of technologically advanced shrink wrapping machines is further driving the growth of the market. These machines are equipped with features like automated operation and temperature control, which helps in providing efficient packaging solutions. Furthermore, the rising demand for packaged products due to the growing preference for convenience is expected to drive the growth of the shrink wrapping machine market.

Shrink wrapping machines are machines that are used to shrink plastic films over multiple bundled products by applying heat in shrink tunnel or shrink chamber. These machines are available in various form depending upon the process of shrinking. The major category includes L-bar sealers, I-bar sealers, and others such as heat gun, round wire impulse sealer, and portable sealers. Plastic shrinkage is carried out through controlled temperature inside shrink chamber or shrink tunnel to avoid effect of heat on the product. The global shrink wrapping machine market was valued at $617.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,032.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.

However, the high cost of shrink wrapping machines is a major factor restraining the growth of the market. Also, the availability of substitute packaging solutions is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global shrink wrapping machine market is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for packaging solutions across industries like food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and consumer goods. Shrink wrapping machines are used for wrapping products for providing a protective layer around them. These machines help in packaging of products in a hygienic and cost-efficient manner. As a result, the need for efficient packaging solutions is surging, thereby driving the growth of the shrink wrapping machine market.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀

The global shrink wrapping machine market can be segmented based on type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the market can be divided into automatic shrink wrapping machines and semi-automatic shrink wrapping machines. The automatic shrink wrapping machines segment is expected to dominate the market, due to their efficient and hygienic packaging solutions.

On the basis of application, the market can be categorized into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and consumer goods. The food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the market, due to the growing demand for packaged food products.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸

The global shrink wrapping machine market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the shrink wrapping machine market, due to the presence of key manufacturers in the region. The increasing demand for packaging solutions for food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods is driving the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for packaged products in the region. The rising demand for packaged food products in countries like India and China is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

Europe is expected to witness steady growth, due to the presence of key manufacturers and growing demand for packaged products in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

Aetna Group S.p.A. (ROBOPAC)

Axon

Clamco

Duravant LLC

Massman Automation Designs, LLC

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

Standard-Knapp, Inc

Texwrap Packaging Systems

Tripack

Conflex Incorporates

𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄

In conclusion, the global shrink wrapping machine market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for packaging solutions across industries like food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and consumer goods. The growing preference for packaged products and the availability of technologically advanced shrink wrapping machines are expected to drive the growth of the market.