Hazel Vanesa Loshaw releases her Electronic single which is considered for the top charts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hazel Loshaw has arrived as a fresh force in the Latin music industry, aiming to bring motivation and joy to young listeners by pursuing a unique identity and lifestyle. By blending elements of Latin music with French and English rhymes, she is creating a spectacular sound that is sure to captivate new audiences.
The artist’s mission goes beyond just producing great music for her fans - her goal is to also help other artists gain access to the industry. She seeks out talented individuals who have never had the opportunity to be heard before, offering them chances they would not have otherwise had. This dedication has earned her recognition from some of the biggest names in the Latin music world, signaling it is only a matter of time until this star reaches even higher levels.
Loshaw’s newest record brings together all these elements in one place. Combining top-level production (Tarum Kumar And Devam Sood, production designer, cofounders of west side photography) from values with her infectious beats and lyrics, Loshaw hopes this will be a song that inspires generations of young people around the world. Her commitment to helping those without access to opportunities continues as well; every purchase of this single comes with information about how individuals can support new talent in their own local area.
At its heart, Hazel Loshaw’s latest project celebrates what makes us unique as individuals and shares it with fans from all over the world. With an inclusive message that encourages acceptance of all walks of life, plus motivating beats perfect for any occasion, this record signals Hazel out amongst her peers - and guarantees it won't be long before we are hearing more from this rising star! As Loshaw herself says “I am not even a half of what I am born to be, I am my most importan project”.
Hazel’s music is available on all streaming platforms, as “Loshaw”. To follow her journey and to keep up to date with her new releases, visit efcsstudios.com.
And connect with Me Loshaw on social media:
IG Me.loshaw
FB Loshaw Hazel
YT Me Loshaw vevo
Hazel Loshaw
The artist’s mission goes beyond just producing great music for her fans - her goal is to also help other artists gain access to the industry. She seeks out talented individuals who have never had the opportunity to be heard before, offering them chances they would not have otherwise had. This dedication has earned her recognition from some of the biggest names in the Latin music world, signaling it is only a matter of time until this star reaches even higher levels.
Loshaw’s newest record brings together all these elements in one place. Combining top-level production (Tarum Kumar And Devam Sood, production designer, cofounders of west side photography) from values with her infectious beats and lyrics, Loshaw hopes this will be a song that inspires generations of young people around the world. Her commitment to helping those without access to opportunities continues as well; every purchase of this single comes with information about how individuals can support new talent in their own local area.
At its heart, Hazel Loshaw’s latest project celebrates what makes us unique as individuals and shares it with fans from all over the world. With an inclusive message that encourages acceptance of all walks of life, plus motivating beats perfect for any occasion, this record signals Hazel out amongst her peers - and guarantees it won't be long before we are hearing more from this rising star! As Loshaw herself says “I am not even a half of what I am born to be, I am my most importan project”.
Hazel’s music is available on all streaming platforms, as “Loshaw”. To follow her journey and to keep up to date with her new releases, visit efcsstudios.com.
And connect with Me Loshaw on social media:
IG Me.loshaw
FB Loshaw Hazel
YT Me Loshaw vevo
Hazel Loshaw
EFCS STUDIOS
email us here