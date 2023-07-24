President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for New York

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of New York to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from July 9-10, 2023.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in Clinton, Dutchess, Essex, Hamilton, Ontario, Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Lai Sun Yee has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.