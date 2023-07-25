City of Stockbridge, GA, Transforms Budget Processes with OpenGov
The City of Stockbridge was stressed by maintaining budgetary integrity in Excel. OpenGov provided a way forward.GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing growing concerns with the long-term stability of using a legacy system for personnel and capital budgeting, and the stress of maintaining budgetary integrity in Excel, the City of Stockbridge, GA, needed a more reliable and efficient system. It found the ideal partner in OpenGov, a software solution renowned for its modern, continually updated, and comprehensive services for local government.
The City of Stockbridge, located just south of Atlanta in Henry County, was burdened by a high level of responsibility on each department to monitor budgetary numbers, which led to growing concerns about data integrity. It needed a system that would alleviate this stress, offer up-to-date budget reports, and increase transparency and engagement with residents. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning emerged as the superior choice due to its integrated modules for personnel and capital planning, as well as its user-friendly visualization features for budget data.
With the adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, Stockbridge anticipates an enhancement in its budget development and monitoring processes. The shift not only modernizes the City’s budgeting needs across all departments, but also allows for increased collaboration throughout each phase of budget development and monitoring. Further, the integration with current systems and the ability to engage residents with OpenGov's reporting tool will help the City realize comprehensive, citywide improvement in its budgeting work.
The City of Stockbridge joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
