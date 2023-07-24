Epigenetics Market to Reach Valuation USD 6,350 Million by 2032

According to Precedence Research, the growth of the epigenetics market is expanding at a CAGR of 12.82% from 2023 to 2032 and will reach valuation around USD 6,350 million by 2032.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global epigenetics market size exceeded USD 1,900 million in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach approximately USD 6,350 million by 2032. The market is expected to expand as a result of the rising incidence of cancer and other chronic illnesses as well as the growing elderly population.



Market Growth

Your surroundings and habits, including your diet and level of physical activity, are just as essential to your health as your genes. Epigenetics is the study of how changes in your surroundings and behavior can have an impact on how your DNA function. While epigenetic changes can alter how your body interprets a DNA code, they are reversible and do not alter your DNA sequence like hereditary changes do.

Get the Report Sample Pages@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2633

There may be a direct or tangential connection between epigenetic processes and several tumors, cardiovascular disorders, respiratory illnesses, reproductive problems, cognitive impairment, and challenges with autoimmune disorders. Pesticides, heavy metals, hormones, tobacco smoke, radiation, environmental factors, viruses, or inadequate nourishment are just a few of the factors that are becoming more prevalent, which is supporting market expansion.

Regional Analysis

Rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure, the existence of significant regional players, significant expenditures in research and development, and the increasing incidence of cancer are a few of the factors contributing to the growth. Since many mammalian proteins, including growth hormones, insulin, antibodies, and vaccines, are manufactured industrially, the demand for protein expression systems is anticipated to rise along with rising expenditures by businesses in product research and development. Additionally, there is a rising need for the creation of cancer treatments in the United States, and significant investments are being made in the study of cancer genetics, which is anticipated to fuel the expansion of this market in North America.

Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the market's quickest growth during the anticipated time frame. The Asia Pacific market is also anticipated to grow because of rising government financing for R&D projects, an increase in cancer incidence, and rising investments from market participants in the area.

Report Highlights:

North America has generated 40% of revenue share in 2022.

The oncology application segment has captured a revenue share of 70% in 2022.

application segment has captured a revenue share of 70% in 2022. The histone acetylation segment is projected to reach a CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The reagents product segment has generated a revenue share of 32% in 2022.

The kits segment is expanding at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2032.





You can further customize the report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2633

Scope of the report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 4.99 Billion CAGR 12.82% from 2023 to 2032 North America Market Share 40% in 2022 Asia Pacific Market Share 24% in 2022 Europe Market Share 27% in 2022

Competitive Landscape

Bio-Rad

Illumina

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher

Active Motif

Diagenode

Agilent

Merck Millipore

Abcam

New England Biolabs

PerkinElmer

Zymo Research

Covid-19's Impact on the Epigenetics Market

Due to the significance of epigenetics in COVID-19 research, Covid has had a major effect on the growth of the epigenetics industry. For instance, epigenetic changes may be crucial in the onset of coronavirus illness complications, according to research that was published in Clinical Epigenetics in October 2020 under the title "The epigenetic implication in coronavirus infection and therapy." Even though there are many potential treatments, more study is desperately required to find a workable vaccine or more secure chemotherapy drugs, such as epigenetic therapies, to stop this viral epidemic and develop pre- and post-exposure COVID-19 prophylaxis.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers: Rising desire for the personalized medicines

The rising incidence of chronic illnesses like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease is one of the key factors fueling development in the epigenetics market. There is increasing interest in creating epigenetic treatments that can target these changes because epigenetic modifications have been related to the onset and spread of these illnesses. The rising desire for personalized medication is another element fueling market expansion. Epigenetic profiling can offer useful data about a person's propensity for contracting specific illnesses, and this data can be used to create individualized therapy regimens.

Market Restraints: Epigenomic data is only occasionally used in toxicity

Epigenomic information has only been partially applied in the field of toxicology, and our grasp of how epigenomic variability varies across various tissue types and groups has also been limited. To guarantee a thorough knowledge of epigenetic mechanisms that results in precise epigenomic variation mapping, novel methods must be developed. Lack of agreement on a typical epigenome for all tissue and cell types is a significant barrier to the implementation of epigenomic research in toxicology.

Market Opportunities: Technological advancement

Technology advancements that make epigenetic study and analysis more available and cheaper are also helping the market for epigenetics. For instance, recent advances in sequencing tools have made it possible for researchers to examine epigenetic changes at the genome-wide level, which was not feasible until recently. Creating epigenetic biomarkers that can be used to identify illnesses early, track the progression of diseases, and forecast therapy results is also becoming more and more popular.

Overall, the epigenetics market offers plenty of room for expansion for companies in the healthcare sector. There is an expanding need for goods and services that can address epigenetic modifications due to the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, the rising desire for personalized treatment, and technological advancements.

Report Highlights of the Epigenetics Market

Product and Service Insights

In terms of goods, reagents dominated the sector in 2022. DNA modifications and histones are epigenetic factors. Common epigenetics tools include antibodies, histones, PCR and electrophoresis kits, primers, buffers, and nucleic acid reagents. An advanced reagent called PyroMark Q24 employs novel pyrosequencing chemistry to offer sequence-based measurement and identification that was previously unattainable. The kits industry is expected to experience the highest CAGR growth during the forecasted timeframe. Numerous biotechnology firms create ready-to-use tools for the detection of epigenetic changes. There are commercially accessible tools for DNA methylation research and histone alteration detection.

Method insights

The market is divided into DNA methylation, histone modifications, and other techniques based on the procedure. Studies on epigenetics are presently using a variety of histone changes, such as ubiquitination, acetylation, citrullination, methylation, and phosphorylation. Through the projection period, research efforts aimed at elucidating the function of histone modifications in both cancer and non-oncology uses are anticipated to support sector development.

Technological Insights

The market is divided into NGS, PCR & qPCR, mass spectrometry, sonication, and other methods based on methodology. The greatest revenue produced by the NGS segment in the market for the year 2021 has been attributed to an increase in demand for NGS platforms among research experts seeking to acquire clinically insightful and exhaustive datasets. Additionally, due to their capacity to quickly sequence epigenomes, NGS solutions are getting popularity in mutational and epigenetic study activities. The market for PCR and qPCR is anticipated to expand quickly and have the greatest CAGR during the forecast time.

Application Insights

The sector is expanding due to the growing incidence of cancer around the world and the rise in cancer-related fatalities. Non-oncology is anticipated to expand more quickly over the forecasted time. The strict R&D initiatives undertaken by private organizations and the biopharmaceutical sectors to find the epigenetic markers linked to these illnesses are responsible for the segment's growth.

Related Reports

Red Biotechnology Market - The global red biotechnology market was valued at USD 365.25 billion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 618.64 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of around 5.41% from 2023 to 2032.

- The global red biotechnology market was valued at USD 365.25 billion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 618.64 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of around 5.41% from 2023 to 2032. Biomarkers Market – The global biomarkers market was valued at USD 71.88 billion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 207.46 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030.

– The global biomarkers market was valued at USD 71.88 billion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 207.46 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030. Next-generation Sequencing Market - The global next-generation sequencing market size was estimated at USD 6.37 billion in 2021 and it is expanding around USD 24.48 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2030.





Browse our Brand-New Journal@ https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Recent Development of the Epigenetics Market

In February 2021, Twist Bioscience Corporation revealed the Twist NGS Methylation Detection System, which aims to identify methylated zones within genetic material.

In February 2022, patients will start receiving OPDIVO and YERVOY as part of the Zenith Epigenetics Ltd. trial for solid tumor cancer, which is sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

In February 2022, Element Biosciences, Inc. declared a collaboration with Dovetail Genomics.

In December 2020, Exact Sciences, a genetic testing company in the US, will buy Base Genomics for $140 million.



Market Segmentation

By Product

Kits

Reagents

Enzymes

Instruments and Consumables

Bioinformatic Tools





By Technology

DNA Methylation

Histone Modification

Other Technologies





By Application

Oncology Solid Tumors Liquid Tumors

Non - oncology Metabolic Diseases Developmental Biology Immunology Cardiovascular Diseases Other







By End-User

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2633

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R