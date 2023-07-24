Submit Release
Youth Shotgun Skills Clinic planned in Salmon, Aug. 10-12

The workshop is for youth, ages 12 to 16 who have successfully completed a hunter education course.  Participants will receive one-on-one instruction and guidance on shotgun shooting essentials. 

The clinic consists of one evening of instruction at the Fish and Game office and two days of shooting at the Lemhi County Gun Range.   

  • Aug 10, 5-7 p.m., IDFG Office:  Building rapport with your shotgun and developing shooting instinct. 
  • Aug. 11 & 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.(both days), Lemhi County Gun Range: Practice shooting clay targets.  

Clay targets and ammunition are provided.  Advanced registration is required, either in- person or online.  The cost of the class is $8.00 when registering in-person at the IDFG office, or $9.75 if registering online on Fish and Game’s website. 

Youth Shotgun Skills Clinic planned in Salmon, Aug. 10-12

