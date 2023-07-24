A-Zal Unveils New Infectious, Funky, Feel-Good Summer Pop Single “Movie Script”
After the success of A-Zal's soundtracks in Marvel Studios' Loki and Ms. Marvel, his single "Movie Script" releases on August 11, 2023
The success of my soundtracks in Marvel Studios' Loki and Ms. Marvel was a life changer for me and I am positive that my first single Movie Script will receive the same love from the audience.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A-Zal, the rising star from New York, is set to captivate audiences worldwide with his latest release, "Movie Script." Packed with a funky vibe and pop-infused melodies, this sensational single is guaranteed to have listeners hooked from the first press of play. Releasing on August 11, 2023, "Movie Script" arrives just in time to become the summer anthem that fans will want on repeat. A-Zal's infectious melodies and relatable lyrics make it impossible not to move and sing along to this unforgettable track.
— A-Zal
A-Zal's musical prowess shines through in "Movie Script," showcasing his unique style and talent. With infectious rhythms, catchy hooks, and impeccable production, the track exemplifies A-Zal's ability to craft music that transcends genres and leaves a lasting impression on listeners. Often hailed as the American Ed Sheeran, A-Zal continues to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. "Movie Script" further solidifies his position as an artist with an exceptional ability to blend pop sensibilities with soulful elements, creating a sound that is both contemporary and timeless.
"Movie Script" will be available on all major digital streaming platforms, allowing fans to access and enjoy the song anytime, anywhere. Music enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare to experience A-Zal's latest musical masterpiece.
For more information about A-Zal and updates on the release of the song, please visit his official website. You can pre-save "Movie Script" and follow A-Zal on his social media channels - Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.
About A-Zal
A-Zal, also known as Atif Afzal, is a New York-based pop singer known for his soulful voice and impactful songwriting. With a childhood immersed in British pop culture in London, A-Zal brings a fresh and unique perspective to his music. He has collaborated with major studios and networks such as Marvel Studios, CBS Network, Netflix, and Viacom18. A-Zal's fans affectionately refer to him as the "American Ed Sheeran" due to his ability to create heartfelt and resonant melodies. His compositions have graced popular television series like Ms. Marvel, Loki, NCIS: Los Angeles, and The Twilight Zone, as well as Netflix films such as Resort to Love.
Growing up in London and receiving training from a Royal College of Music alumnus, A-Zal's musical journey took flight after pursuing a career in engineering and working at KPMG. Since his debut in 2013, he has composed scores and soundtracks for a range of international films, including Gift, Then a Hero Comes Along and The Alternative. A-Zal's previous music has been released by prominent labels such as Universal Music Group and BMG.
Recognized for his talent as both a composer and singer, A-Zal has enchanted audiences with his vocals in various songs. His music transcends borders, captivating listeners with its universal appeal. A-Zal continues to push artistic boundaries, captivating fans worldwide with his evocative melodies and storytelling. His music resonates deeply, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his audience. A-Zal is an extraordinary artist, poised to make a lasting impact on the pop music scene.
Movie Script (Official Music Teaser)