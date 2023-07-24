Norton Rose Fulbright expands corporate capabilities with new partner in Chicago

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that corporate partner Kevin Friedmann has joined the firm in Chicago as the office’s Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities.

Joining from Greenberg Traurig, Friedmann represents public and private emerging companies from the technology sector in complex M&A and capital markets transactions. His experience includes counseling startup companies in seed stage, angel and venture capital financings and later-stage companies in going public transactions, public and private offerings, stock exchange listings, corporate governance and regulatory compliance. Friedmann regularly leads multidisciplinary and cross-border teams to advise clients on their most transformative transactions.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Kevin is a highly regarded corporate lawyer who provides innovative solutions to clients in the tech sector, which fits perfectly with our commitment to serving established and emerging technology companies. Kevin will lead our corporate practice in Chicago as we continue our success and growth.”

Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, commented:

“We have seen an uptick in corporate activity, particularly in the M&A space. Kevin is an accomplished transactions lawyer who will be an immediate asset to the corporate, M&A and securities team as we counsel clients on their most sophisticated deals.”

Friedmann, Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities of the Chicago office, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s global prominence in digital transformation and cleantech projects has rightfully established the firm’s leadership position in Chicago. I’m honored to join the partnership, and I am especially proud to support the firm’s commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace here in Chicago and worldwide.”

Friedmann is licensed to practice in Illinois, California, New York and the District of Columbia. He earned his law degree from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and his bachelor’s degree with honors from the University of Chicago.

