New to The Street TV Announces Episode 491 with its Five Business Guest Interviews, Airs on FOX Business Network, Tonight, July 24, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Kyle Mazanti, Vice-President of Business Development, AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) ($AYRO), talks about the Company with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. AYRO designs and produces low-speed electric vehicles (LSEV). The Company is an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), creating vehicles with the lowest possible carbon footprints. The AYRO Vanish utility vehicle is a lightweight product for moving cargo and supplies on resorts, campuses, and other last-mile applications. Kyle tells viewers that Vanish is a high-quality, dependable LSEV with a maximum speed of 25 MPH. Currently, the LSEV market is around $10B, with the expectation of $15B in the next four years. AYRO has positioned itself to grow its share of the LSEV marketplace as more industries seek electrified mobility solutions. AYRO expects to deliver its first batch of the Vanish model to a customer in August 2023. The Company continues to work on developing the AYRO People Mover and Golf Carts lines with the expectation of launching them in the future. The Company is opening a direct-to-consumer design center showroom in Sarasota, Florida, where customers can order vehicles. Anyone interested can pre-order a Vanish LSEV online at https://build.ayro.com/vanish-pre-order . AYRO continues to grow its LSEV vehicle lines as the world seeks more sustainable transportation options. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit AYRO, Inc . - https:/ / w ww.ayro.com .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King is with Masa Higashida , Chairman, CEO, and President of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) ($NUZE) ("NuZee Coffee"). From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, they talk about the Company's coffee and co-packing technologies that provide end-to-end sustainable solutions for small to large corporations. Masa's appearance on the show coincides with the Company's third-anniversary trading on the Nasdaq Exchange. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 in 2020, Management could not "Ring" the trading bell, but they did the ceremony before the interview. NuZee sells its sustainable coffee products and packaging solutions direct or through co-branding arrangements. With manufacturing operations in San Diego, CA, and South Korea, NuZee produces and sells its "Pour Over" or "Brew Bag" (Tea Bag Style) single-serve coffee . A cup of coffee uses less water and coffee, and the brew bag is environmentally friendly. The portable product is convenient for travel, offices, and other events. Masa explains to viewers that the Company’s branding focuses on all current and future product offerings, all created and developed using an ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) mindset. Also, NUZE just entered a business relationship with Stone Brewing , a large US beer Company in the US. NUZE expects to create a coffee brand for Stone Brewing, and they are exploring other branding opportunities with them. NuZee is actively expanding operations domestically and internationally. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit NuZee, Inc. - https://mynuzee.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , Jacob Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Mangoc e uticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) ("MangoRx"), sits with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King to talk about the Company. MangoRx focuses on the developing, marketing, and selling of various men's health and wellness products through its telemedicine platform. The marketplace for men's health and wellness products currently sits at $4B annually, and Jacob explains to viewers how MangoRx competes. With innovative ideas, unique marketing plans, and eye-catching packaging, MangoRx is growing its customer base. Management continues to develop health and wellness products/services so that men can be at their best in all aspects of their lives. The Company's current product offering is a uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction (ED) drug branded "Mango." Through its secure online portal, a potential patient fills out and submits a questionnaire which a doctor reviews; the doctor and patient proceed with an online tele-med consultation. A doctor will issue a prescription only if the patient meets the necessary health standards. One of MangoRx's pharmacies fills and ships the medication anywhere in the US. Jacob says Mango is a play on the words "Man Go," giving attention to men's active lifestyles . Founded in 2021, Mango took an early public listing on the Nasdaq Market Exchange in 2022 under the symbol MGRX . Jacob informs viewers that investors become customers, and customers become investors, an excellent marketing relationship for MangoRx. Mango is available online at www.mangorx.com , and Jacob offers a 20% discount, Code: MGRX20. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mangoceuticals, Inc. - www.mangorx.com .

22nd Century Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: XXII) ($XXII) CEO, James Mish, talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , James explains the Company's business in plant-based biotechnologies that creates health and wellness products, particularly reducing nicotine tobacco and advancing cannabinoid ingredients. The Company's tobacco product, the VL N ® cigarettes , is the first and only 95% reduced nicotine tobacco product with an FDA Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) authorization. James explains how cigarettes help curb smoking habits to get people to stop smoking completely. Smoking less reduces the long-term harmful effects associated with tobacco. The Company’s proprietary technology in gene editing grows a tobacco plants with less nicotine content. The FDA wants to ban menthol cigarettes and implement industry mandates to produce low-level nicotine tobacco products. James tells viewers the Company's cigarettes are the first of its kind in the marketplace, and the lower nicotine levels would be consistent with the FDA's forthcoming mandates. Clinical studies have shown that the VLN product can reduce smoking by about 60%, and the cigarette package states, "Helps You Smoke Less." The tobacco industry is over $800B annually, so the Company plans to expand into other global markets and is currently doing operational pilot projects in Japan, Switzerland, and S. Korea. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit 22nd Century Group, Inc. - https://xxiicentury.com/ .

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, are with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Talking about the Company from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , viewers get an insight into SGTM's environmentally conscious solutions. Brain Rivera talks about using the word "Sustainability" and how many industries use the word in describing business operations. He believes that "Sustainable" business practices are actions that improve communities and their surrounding environments. With young children, Brian Rivera wants sustainable measures to ensure a better and cleaner future for the next generation. Some see wood and other organic matter as useless waste; he and SGTM team see sustainability, converting that waste into usable organic products. Brain Rivera explains the Company's newest product, HumiSoil, a technologically advanced product that uses humus to restore soil's organic nutrients and can create water in soils. Any soil, in any climate, from deserts to mountains, can benefit from HumiSoil. Farming and other agricultural using man-made fertilizers deplete the world's soils with much-needed nutrients and water. HumiSoil is the answer to improve soil conditions and water hydration, which can greatly improve the yields of organic fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products. Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, talks about managing the Company and its subsidiaries. With eight facilities and over 250 employees, Brain says that it takes the skills and the commitment of the Company's employees to create and grow sustainable products. The most important asset for SGTM is its employee resources. Brian Meier welcomes all viewers to visit the Company website to learn more about SGTM's sustainability products and services. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company, HumiSoil, and other initiatives. The Sustainable Gre e n Team, Ltd. and VRM BioLogik Group have a strategic relationship and a distribution agreement, whereas SGTM can sell HumiSoil in the North American market. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) ($AYRO) designs and produces zero-emission vehicles and systems that redefine sustainability. The Company aims to craft solutions that leave minimal impact on carbon emissions and the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound, and even discordant visuals, AYRO applies engineering and artistry to every element of its product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap - https://www.ayro.com/ .

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE) ($NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats. It partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private-label coffee categories. By providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing how single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the US. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting and blending, to packing and packaging - https://mynuzee.com/ .

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) ($MGRX) (“MangoRx”) is a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men's wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector, especially related to erectile dysfunction (ED). The Company has developed a new brand of ED product under the brand name "Mango" (think: "Man, Go!"). Mango is a prescription medication that must be approved by a physician. After an individual has completed an online telehealth visit, our network of medical providers will review and approve a prescription if medically appropriate - www.mangorx.com .

22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) ($XXII) is a next-generation plant biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and improving plants to enhance human health. Using its breakthrough, patent-protected IP to control nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant, XXII developed the first market-ready, reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and cigarettes containing 95% less nicotine. The Company received the first and only FDA MRTP authorization for a combustible cigarette in December 2021. The sole function of cigarettes is to make reducing the number of cigarettes smoked easier. In tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hop plants, the 22nd Century Group employs a unique and innovative platform of modern plant breeding technologies, including genetic engineering, gene-editing, and molecular breeding, to deliver healthier solutions for pressing issues. XXII creates new, proprietary plants with select alkaloid, terpenoid, and flavonoid profiles, improved yields, and valuable agronomic traits for the life science and consumer products industries - https://xxiicentury.com/ .

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

