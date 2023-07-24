BairesDev Unveils a Brand Revamp After 86% YoY Global Growth in the Past Four Years

The Latin American-originated unicorn reveals a new look that reflects its evolution into one of the fastest-growing software outsourcing companies in the world within the last four years.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a nearshore software outsourcing unicorn, pivots into a new era as it presents a dynamic human-centric brand that features the partnership and collaboration values that prevail in its approach to clients. The revamp also reflects the company's 14-year evolution and unprecedented growth, driven by innovation, access to expert tech talent, and customer service.



Founded by two Argentinian software developers with the vision to bridge the gap between global businesses and top-tier tech talent, BairesDev became one of the few 100% bootstrapped unicorns in the world. Along the way, the company accomplished significant milestones, including:

Worked for more than 1,000 companies in 100+ different industries.

Grew 86% YoY from 2019-2022 after an extraordinary performance during the pandemic years, leveraging its scalable, designed, fully remote model since inception.

Increased 250%+ of its client base in the last five years, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, with 85% based in the US. During the first half of 2023, 200%+ of the increase in new projects was in the e-learning sector, 70%+ in telecommunications, and 50%+ in business consulting services vs. H1 2022.

Reached a workforce of 4,000 tech experts and processed 1.5+ million applications yearly. 90% of the company's talent is based in Latin America, of which 30% resides in satellite cities or rural areas. A 65% increase in the geographical dispersion of professionals within the last year. Applications saw a significant 121% increase, including a 39% rise in female applicants in H1 2023 compared to H1 2022.



"Our focus on automation and the efficiency of our processes has played a significant role in shaping our strategy from the beginning, triggering our capacity to source expert tech talent from the Americas to match our client's needs with speed, precision, and flexibility," said Nacho De Marco, CEO and Co-founder of BairesDev. "Our new brand evokes the passion and energy that drives our top 1% tech talent and sets us apart as an expert partner for companies industries-wide. It reflects our global expansion and commitment to keep growing with our talent and clients as we push technology's boundaries and propel the world forward. Our excellence, collaboration, and diversity core values remain intact."

According to Statista, IT outsourcing is the most significant contributor to revenue in the IT Services market and is projected to reach US$587.3 billion by 2027. BairesDev follows this growth trend as the demand for outsourced tech talent keeps increasing, granting flexibility and new opportunities for all kinds of businesses. Despite the global economic downturn in 2022, the company achieved a 71% growth rate compared to the previous year.

BairesDev has received accolades for its sustained growth, customer service, and innovative solutions from Inc., Clutch 100, IAOP, Stevie, and Globee Awards. In 2023 alone, the company has garnered 22 recognitions worldwide.

Learn more about the new brand and campaign HERE.



About BairesDev

BairesDev is a strategic partner to hundreds of global brands for their software development journey. With nearshore teach teams at the ready, the company works side by side with the client's in-house teams to design and deliver end-to-end technology projects with speed and precision. For over a decade, BairesDev has refined its hiring process to access the top 1% of tech talent from the Americas and earned recognitions from Inc., Clutch 100, IAOP, Globee, and Stevie.