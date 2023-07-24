Inhaled Antibiotics Market to Surpass US$ 2,213.2 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

Inhaled antibiotics, when used for the long term, have demonstrated their effectiveness in reducing exacerbations and preserving lung function.

Burlingame, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, Global inhaled antibiotics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,403.3 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market:

Inhaled drugs are an important part of treatment for chronic lung disease, as the medicine rapidly reaches the airways. Metered-dose inhalers (MDIs), dry powder inhalers, nebulizers, and soft mist inhalers are currently available with different medicines for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Increase in R&D expenditure for the development of new therapies and promising drugs in pipeline and development of approaches for early diagnosis and treatment reducing undiagnosed cases boost the market.

Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market- Driver

Inhaled antibiotics enhance lung function, prevent lung function decline, extend the period

Inhaled antibiotics enhance lung function, prevent lung function decline, extend the period between exacerbations, and enhance the quality of life in cystic fibrosis patients are expected to drive the growth of global inhaled antibiotics market. For instance, in November 2021, according to the stats published by the U.S. bureau of labor statistics, a U.S.-based government agency, there was an increase in employer-reported respiratory illness cases in 2020 at 428,700, up from 10,800 in 2019. The number of incidents of respiratory illness per 10,000 full-time equivalent workers increased from 1.1 in 2019 to 44.0 in 2020. Therefore, an increasing incidence of respiratory diseases drives the global inhaled antibiotics market.

Increasing new product launches and approvals

Increasing new product launches and approvals are expected to drive market growth. Key players operating in the global market are focusing on novel product launches, in order to expand their product portfolio and increase their presence in the global market. For instance, In June 2020, Lupin Limited, a multinational pharmaceutical company based in India, launched antibiotic Tobramycin inhalation solution in the U.S. market for the management of cystic fibrosis.

Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market- Restraint

Increase in healthcare cost related to respiratory diseases

Increase in healthcare cost related to respiratory diseases is expected to limit market growth. For instance, accordiing to an article published in World Health Orgnisation in August 2021, reported the cost of respiratory disease care was US$ 459.80 million in 28 Europe States. Total spending across all respiratory conditions in 2020 was $170.8 billion (95% confidence interval [CI], $164.2-179.2 billion), increasing by $71.7 billion (95% CI, $63.2-80.8 billion) from 2000. The respiratory conditions with the highest spending in 2020 were asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, contributing $35.5 billion (95% CI, $32.4-38.2 billion) and $34.3 billion (95% CI, $31.5-37.3 billion) Therefore, increase in healthcare expenses may hamper the inhaled antibiotics market growth.

Key market players are focusing on cost effective and government bodies also taking intiative in the market.

Inhaled Antibiotics Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 1,403.3 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 6.7% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 2,213.2 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Product Type: Aerosol, Dry Powder Formulation, Spray

Aerosol, Dry Powder Formulation, Spray By Application: Pneumonia, Asthma, Bronchitis, Others

Pneumonia, Asthma, Bronchitis, Others By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies Companies covered: Gilead Sciences, Aradigm, Lupin Ltd., Polyphor, Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaero, Savara Pharmaceuticals, Joincare Pharmaceutical Group, Teva Pharamceuticals, Altan Pharmaceuticals, Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp., Cipla Limited, Maya Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Medisol Lifescience Pvt. Ltd., Nivon Specialties, Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Ultratech India Limited, Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Precept Pharma Ltd., Luckys Pharma, and Pharmaxis Ltd. Growth Drivers: Rising incidence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), and bronchitis

Growing geriatric population Restraints & Challenges: Side effects associated with drug inhalation and unattainability of single effective inhaler device

Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market- Opportunity

Growing investments in research and development to introduce new advanced lab centers

Growing investments in research and development to introduce new advanced simulation lab centers is expected to drive the market growth during forecast period. For instance, in October 2022, Capital Health, a progressive, providing quality patient care with exceptional physicians, nurses, and staff, as well as advanced labs, announced the launch of its new Advanced Training Center, a mobile laboratory that provides state-of-the-art, multidisciplinary clinical training for physicians, nurses, emergency medical service providers, and other staff. The initiative was made possible through more than US$500,000 of federal grant funding secured by Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), who was recognized for her role in the project at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among Application Type, the pneumonia is expected to dominate the inhaled antibiotics market during the forecast period and this is due to the innovative novel drugs. The manufacturers are concentrating its efforts on enhancing the drugs of their available inhaled antibiotics by incorporating innovative technology. New product launches in the area will boost the growth of the market segment. For instance, in January 2020, Aerocrine AB, a medical products company focused on improved management and care of patients with inflammatory airway diseases such as Asthma in U.S., announced that pneumonia, Allergy & Asthma Specialists, P.C. has adopted Aerocrine's FENO technology for airway inflammation measurement as part of its clinical standardization on a system-wide basis. Allergy & Asthma Specialists, P.C. is the largest group practice in the Philadelphia region specializing in allergic disease, asthma and immunology.

Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market Segmentation:

the global inhaled antibiotics market report is segmented into by technology, by application,by distribution channel and region

Based on Product Type, the global Inhaled Antibiotics market is segmented into aerosol, dry powder formulation, and spray. Out of which, the aerosol segment is expected to dominate the inhaled antibiotics market during the forecast period and this is due to the high prevelance of infectious disease.

Based on Application, the global Inhaled Antibiotics market is segmented into pneumonia, asthma, bronchitis, and others. Out of which, the Pneumonia segment is expected to dominate the global Inhaled Antibiotics market during the forecast period and this is due to the increasing several infectious agents, including viruses, bacteria and fungi.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Out of which, the hospital pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the Providing drug information and adequate statistics on medication consumptions.

Among all segmentation, the distribution channel has the potential due to the increasing awareness of inhaled antibiotics and use of the products. For instance, in September 2022, AstraZeneca, is a science-led biopharmaceutical company in India, launched their up-skilling program for pharmacists, iPHARMACY In the first phase of this program, they have partnered with Neethi, a Kerala state cooperative consumers federation limited company, to run this program in Kerala. As a next step, the company is planning to collaborate with large pharma-retail chains from across India to expand this program to other parts of the country.

Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market: Key Developments

In January 2020, Lifeloc Technologies, a manufacturer and worldwide provider of Evidential and Preliminary Breath Testers (PBT) and Calibration Supplies, announced International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17034:2016 accreditation of its Plus 4 Certified Reference Solution through the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).

In October 2020, F.Hoffmann-La Roche, a developing innovative solutions to help labs and clinicians in the U.S., partnered with DASA Group, a Lab test manufacturing company in the U.S., for creating integrated core lab in the U.S. This partnership help them to uncover meaningful opportunities, which support top organizational goals by securing long term financial stability of healthcare institution, providing new business opportunities and for strengthening reputation and leadership.

On May 16, 2023, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a global medical technology company, announced 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the new BD Kiestra Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) imaging application that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to interpret bacterial growth and releases negative specimens with minimal human interaction.

In July 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories, a provider of life science research and clinical diagnostics products, expanded its molecular portfolio offering of quality controls with the launch of two new exact Diagnostics products: synthetic negative run control, which complements the tick-borne, meningitis/encephalitis and sexually transmitted infections products; and hospital-associated infections (HAI) negative run control, which complements the hospital-associated infections products. Both are external quality controls designed to be used with molecular assays to monitor its intra- and inter-run performance.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global Inhaled Antibiotics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period due to the increasing launch of Inhaled Antibiotics. For instance, in March 2020, Altan Pharmaceuticals, the Spanish subsidiary of Altan Pharma Ltd., launched tobramycin in Spain, an inhalation antibiotic used for the treatment of pulmonary infections by pseudomonas. Such advancement is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Among the Prodcut Type, eerosol segment is dominant due to the increasing acquisation and partnerships in companies, which is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Cipla Limited is an multinational pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Mumbai., announced the acquisition of a novel aeorsol and patented anti-infective product, Elores, from Venus Remedies Limited for the U.S. market to further strengthen its presence in the branded Indian critical care space and as a part of its agenda to contribute to the fight against Anti-Microbial Resistance.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global inhaled antibiotics market are Gilead Sciences, Aradigm, Lupin Ltd., Polyphor, Insmed Incorporated, Philip Morris International Inc, Pharmaero, Savara Pharmaceuticals, Joincare Pharmaceutical Group, Teva Pharamceuticals, Altan Pharmaceuticals, Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp., Cipla Limited, Maya Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Medisol Lifescience Pvt. Ltd., Nivon Specialties, Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Ultratech India Limited, Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Precept Pharma Ltd., Luckys Pharma and Pharmaxis Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market, By Product Type:

Aerosol

Dry Powder

Formulation

Spray

Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market, By Application:

Pneumonia

Asthma

Bronchitis

Others

Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market, By Region:

North America By Country: U.S. Canada

Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



