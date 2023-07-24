Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Bibb County, GA

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, July 20, 2023. One man was shot in the incident. No deputies were injured.

The preliminary information indicates on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at about 11:20 p.m., a Bibb County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop for an equipment violation on a person driving a Chevrolet Impala on Log Cabin Road. The driver, later identified as Anthony Glenn Foster, age 53, of Macon, GA, failed to stop for the deputy and there was a car chase. Two additional deputies joined the chase to assist the initial deputy. During the chase, the Impala hit another patrol car at the intersection of Mumford Road and Case Street. A deputy was standing outside of his patrol car when Foster began to drive towards him. A deputy fired his weapon, hitting Foster. Foster was hit and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Foster is expected to recover.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.