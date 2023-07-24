National Floors Direct Is Proud to Be Health and Sustainability Certified
EINPresswire.com/ -- When searching for flooring, it's too easy to overlook the importance of sustainability. The same goes for certification surrounding the health of every customer and their family. That's why National Floors Direct puts health and sustainability front and center. National Floors Direct reviews every product they sell to ensure this is the case.
National Floors Direct promises to customers that they'll receive the highest quality flooring, first and foremost. At the same time, their luxury vinyl, laminate, and hardwood are painstakingly reviewed. They investigate each flooring product sold, guaranteeing they meet strict U.S. guidelines. The result? Healthy home-certified flooring that's sustainable, too.
Healthy Home Certified
National Floors Direct's hard surface products have each earned the following third-party health certifications.
FloorScore
FloorScore certifies that their hardwood, luxury vinyl, and laminate flooring meets strict indoor air quality standards. FloorScore is the most recognized indoor air quality certification for flooring products. It also certifies adhesives, underlayments, and more as it strives to promote health and sustainability among flooring manufacturers and retailers worldwide.
California Air Resources Board
Phase two certification from the California Air Resources Board confirms that each of their hard surface flooring products meets strict emissions standards.
The board's mission is to promote and protect public health and welfare by efficiently and effectively reducing air pollutants. It also focuses on safeguarding ecological resources through the same measures while recognizing the effects on California's economy.
North American Laminate Flooring Association
Performance and durability are also important in creating and maintaining a healthy home. That's why National Floor Direct ensures that their laminate meets the North American Laminate Flooring Association's exacting performance standards.
The North American Laminate Flooring Association is the only dedicated trade association for the laminate flooring industry. Accordingly, it's become the go-to source for all things laminate-related, including healthy home certification.
Sustainability Certified
National Floors Direct's luxury vinyl, laminate, and hardwood flooring isn't just healthy home certified. That's because each of their products in these categories has also earned the following third-party sustainability certifications.
Environmental Product Declaration
The Environmental Product Declaration is part of a life cycle assessment-based tool. The tool communicates the environmental performance of a multitude of products, including their laminate flooring. It's a transparent, objective way to convey how a product is manufactured while demonstrating consideration for the environment at the same time.
Appalachian Hardwood Manufacturers, Inc.
Elsewhere, National Floors Direct reviews and goes to great lengths to ensure the sustainability of their wood flooring products from the Appalachian region. As such, they have sought verification from Appalachian Hardwood Manufacturers, Inc. that all of their timber from the region's hardwood territory is harvested sustainability.
The same process includes further verification from the U.S. Forest Service. Part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Forest Service administers the nation's forests, managing almost 200 million acres of land in total.
With that, National Floors Direct is proud to be fully health and sustainability certified. To find out more or to view their entire hard surface flooring catalog, call 1-888-400-FLOOR to schedule a free in-home consultation.
