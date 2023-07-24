Ultrasonic Innovations : The Automotive Ultrasonic Technologies Market and Advanced Applications

Automotive Ultrasonic Technologies Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "automotive ultrasonic technologies market by type, application and vehicle type: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021-2028," the global automotive ultrasonic technologies market was valued at $1.41 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.70 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.5%.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to disrupted supply chain across the world, and the global automotive ultrasonic technologies market was impacted negatively.

Production activities of different types of vehicles such as passenger cars, electric vehicles, and others were also interrupted, especially during the initial phase of the lockdown. This gave way to reduced implementation of ultrasonic technologies.

However, most companies have now started incorporating strategies such as agreements, expansions, product developments, and product launches to continue the development of advanced technologies and cope up with the disruptions.

The proximity detection segment to dominate by 2028-

Based on type, the proximity detection segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, generating more than half of the total share, and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028, due to the fact that ultrasonic sensors can detect both metallic and nonmetallic targets and has good stability too.

The park assist segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on application, the park assist segment garnered the major share in 2020, generating nearly half of the global automotive ultrasonic technologies market, owing to the fact that the system uses numerous sensors to determine the approximate distance between two parked vehicles. At the same time, the blind spot detection segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028. This is because a blind spot detection system uses sensors to detect the objects not visible to the driver.

Key players in the industry-

Continental AG

Denso

Magna International

Murata Manufacturing co. ltd.

Robert Bosch GMBH

TDK corp.

Aisin Corporation

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Valeo SA

Hyundai Mobis co. ltd.

