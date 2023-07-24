Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,191 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,653 in the last 365 days.

Governor leads delegation traveling to renowned Kansas dyslexia institute

PITTSBURG, Kansas – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will lead a New Mexico delegation to Kansas to observe and evaluate a nationally renowned reading and literacy center this week.

The delegation will meet with educational leaders at Pittsburg State University’s Center of READing to understand the benefits and outcomes of the program, as well as how New Mexico might develop a similar program.

The governor will travel with Senate President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart, Children’s Cabinet Director Mariana Padilla and Higher Education Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez.

The governor is expected to return on Saturday, July 29.

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales will assume the role of the governor during her time out of state.

You just read:

Governor leads delegation traveling to renowned Kansas dyslexia institute

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more