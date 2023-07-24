Governor leads delegation traveling to renowned Kansas dyslexia institute

PITTSBURG, Kansas – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will lead a New Mexico delegation to Kansas to observe and evaluate a nationally renowned reading and literacy center this week.

The delegation will meet with educational leaders at Pittsburg State University’s Center of READing to understand the benefits and outcomes of the program, as well as how New Mexico might develop a similar program.

The governor will travel with Senate President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart, Children’s Cabinet Director Mariana Padilla and Higher Education Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez.

The governor is expected to return on Saturday, July 29.

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales will assume the role of the governor during her time out of state.