Global Travel Surge Results in Vacation Photo Overload
6 Easy Ways to Manage Photo Disorganization and Turn Trips into Keepsake Photos
Taking just 3 photos on a regular day results in over 1,000 photos per year. Photos from vacations can push a person into digital overwhelm. Many clients can easily take 1,000 photos on a single trip.”WAYNE, PA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- More people than ever are traveling. Nearly every one of them is carrying a camera phone. What starts as the trip of a lifetime can end with a feeling of overwhelm and guilt when vacation photos get trapped on a phone, camera, or cloud, never to be enjoyed again.
“Taking just 3 photos on a regular day results in over 1,000 photos per year. Photos from vacations can push a person into digital overwhelm. Many clients can easily take 1,000 photos on a single trip, and then they struggle with what to do with them,” says Darla DeMorrow, Certified Photo Organizer and owner of HeartWork Organizing.
Forbes reported that 49% of Americans were planning to travel more in 2023. So far, that trend is bearing out, with Total travel spending improved to 1.4% above May 2022 levels and was up 5.5% year-to-date through May 2023, according to the US Travel Association.
Most people (91%) take photos with smartphones vs. digital cameras (7%) or tablets (3%), according to Passport-Photo.online.
“The number of photos captured globally has continued to grow after a decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with Rise Above Research estimating that 1.6 trillion photos will be taken in 2023. This represents a 7.5% increase over 2022 and growth is expected to continue, driven by the popularity of smartphones,” according to a Rise Above Research study from January 2023.
6 Steps to Organize Vacation Photos
DeMorrow, whose company organizes photo collections for families, recommends six simple steps to organize photos and keep post-vacation memories vibrant:
1. Start by reviewing photos each day while on vacation. Delete poor quality photos daily while still on vacation, so there are less to organize at the end of the trip.
2. While still on the trip, heart or flag the best photos, so they will be easy to find later. Apple Photos uses hearts to mark photos as favorites. Google Photos uses stars. Other photo organizing systems use flags or colors to mark photos.
3. Gather photos shared from others. When travel companions email, text, or share albums, download those photos immediately so they’ll be available for the next step.
4. Select all photos from the trip and place them in a digital photo album clearly titled “2023 Vacation to Paris,” or similar. Every photo management program works differently, but they all have options to group event photos into digital albums.
5. Print favorite photos in a photo book within one month of returning from vacation. The printed photo book does not have to be perfect to be enjoyed.
6. Share one special photo with a friend or on social media. Photos are meant to be shared.
“Slow down, you move too fast. You have to make the morning last,” according to the great philosophers Simon and Garfunkel. Taking photos preserves a moment. Safeguarding and organizing photos can extend that vacation into an endless summer.
