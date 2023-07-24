Global Vanilla Market Size Worth US$ 1.64 Billion by 2033 | Registering at a CAGR of 5% Says Persistence Market Research

Rising Consumer Preference for Clean-label Food Driving Up Sales of Natural Vanilla: Persistence Market Research Study

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Persistence Market Research, global volume-based demand for vanilla is pegged at 60,664 tons in 2023 and is predicted to reach 87,632 tons by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 3.7%.

The market for vanilla in emerging economies has been uplifted by a tremendous shift toward convenience food products (driven mostly by urbanization, growing workforce, and increasing disposable income). Rapidly expanding food and beverage industry in China and India is also foreseen to substantially drive the sales of vanilla.

Consumers are increasingly experimenting with novel food products to satisfy their taste buds. To meet the ever-increasing demand from customers, manufacturers in the food industry are aiming for product innovation to create new food products with functional and nutritional properties.

An increase in discretionary income in several emerging countries across Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa is making it easier for consumers to purchase distinctive and premium food products. One key reason for consumers' desire for new and creative food products is the uniqueness that firms provide, allowing consumers to taste diverse flavors and a wider variety of cuisines.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global vanilla market stands at US$ 1.01 b illion in 2023.

illion in 2023. Consumption of vanilla in North America stands at 15,164 tons in 2023 and is expected to grow at 2.8% volume CAGR through 2033.

in 2023 and is expected to grow volume CAGR through 2033. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina account for 30.1%, 36.3%, & 20.3% share of the Latin American market in 2023, respectively.

share of the Latin American market in 2023, respectively. Sales of pure vanilla extract are predicted to grow at 8.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Demand for vanilla in Thailand and Malaysia is foreseen to progress at 6% and 6.6% CAGRs through 2033, respectively.

through 2033, respectively. Worldwide demand for natural vanilla flavor WONF (with other natural flavors) is pegged at 12,286 tons in 2023 and is predicted to reach 17,378 tons by the end of 2033.

“Prices of pure vanilla beans are notably high, primarily due to their concentrated production in regions like Madagascar, Indonesia, and Mexico. To meet the global demand for vanilla, imitation vanilla has emerged as a cost-effective alternative, gaining popularity among both regional and established food players worldwide. However, the increasing demand for organic and natural products has led producers to shift to using natural vanilla flavors, which is driving market growth,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are committed to investing in the development of vanilla flavors and tastes by collaborating with consumers worldwide and innovating value-added products based on market demand and insights. Manufacturers’ primary focus is to provide cost-effective natural vanilla flavors that support clean labeling, in compliance with the strict food safety regulations in Europe and North America.

Manufacturers uphold high standards of quality for their vanilla extracts and other downstream products. Stringent procedures are followed throughout the production process, starting from harvesting to packaging, to maintain the integrity and quality of products.

Top Key Players are: AUROCHEMICALS, Dolan Flavoring Co., Eurovanille, Firmenich SA, Flavor Producers, LLC, Flavorchem Corporation, Givaudan SA, H&H Product Company, Heilala Vanilla Limited, International Flavors & Fragrances, Lochhead Manufacturing Company, McCormick & Company, Inc., Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, Inc., Penta Manufacturing, PROVA, Shank's, Symrise, Synergy Flavors, Synthite Industries Limited, Virginia Dare

Recent Developments:

Nielsen-Massey Vanillas’ products are crafted to be all-natural, allergen-free, certified Kosher, gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project verified. These certifications guarantee that consumers receive high-quality and chemical-free products.

H&H Product Company is strategically enhancing its operational efficiency through the utilization of exclusive technology and its global logistics network facility. The company prioritizes business process optimization, leveraging its experienced workforce and integrated facilities to ensure streamlined operations and improved productivity.

Heilala Vanilla is focusing on developing its vanilla supply chain in the South Pacific region and is actively supporting and promoting growers in Fiji and Samoa. This is expected to benefit the company by ensuring a steady supply of raw materials.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global vanilla market, presenting historical data for 2018 to 2022 and estimation statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study offers compelling insights based on form (powder, liquid whole), nature (organic, conventional), type (pure vanilla extract, natural vanilla flavor, natural vanilla flavor WONF, imitation vanilla), and end use (food & beverage industry, foodservice, retail/household), across six major regions of the world.

