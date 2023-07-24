Functional Powdered Lipids Market is Booming at a CAGR of 10.1% To Reach Valuation of US$ 624.41 Million By 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Escalating Importance of Physical Fitness Bolstering Sales of Functional Powdered Lipids Globally

Rockville , July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global functional powdered lipids market was valued at US$ 216.68 million in 2022, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide demand for functional powdered lipids is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.1% through 2033. The fast-paced lifestyle of people in today’s world has resulted in the rising incidence of various chronic diseases, which is predicted to stimulate the demand for different types of functional foods.



The market of functional food products is expanding with the diverse product portfolio of prominent manufacturers. They are also taking initiatives to include the use of lipids as active components and ingredients in nutraceutical and functional food products. Therefore, rapid increase in the demand for functional powdered lipids is estimated to be seen over the decade.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global functional powdered lipids market stands at US$ 238.56 million in 2023.

The market is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Worldwide demand for functional powdered lipids is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 624.41 million by 2033.

The United States market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% through 2033.

Demand for omega-6 fatty acids is predicted to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in China is set to advance at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period.

Sales of functional powdered lipids for sports nutrition are projected to reach US$ 180.5 million by 2033.

The market in Germany is expected to reach US$ 80.55 million by the end of 2033.

“Increasing awareness of the benefits associated with the consumption of functional powdered lipids, such as minimizing the risk of long-term illnesses and promoting human health, is expected to boost their sales globally,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Innobio Corporation

Kerry Group Plc.

ABITEC

Ming Chyi Biotechnology Ltd.

Xian Healthful Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Nutritional Therapeutics Inc. (NTI)

Growing Awareness about Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 is one of the popular functional powdered lipids, which is consumed by many people. Several health advantages are related to the consumption of omega-3 fatty acids. Increasing consumer awareness about preventative medical goods along with constant efforts by market players to strengthen their position is estimated to contribute to market expansion.

For instance,

Algorithm Ingredients Inc. is one of the popular omega-3 leaders in the Canadian market. In February 2023, the company entered into a collaboration with Thai Union Ingredients, a producer of nutritional ingredients. They are aiming to develop one of the finest-tasting nutritional oil with neutral flavors. In addition, they are also concentrating to ensure a secure and sustainable supply of omega-3 lipids for the production of infant formula & supplement food products that are based on algae.



Rising Focus on Healthy Lifestyle Bolstering Sales of Dietary Supplements

There are a lot of consumers around the world that are shifting toward healthy lifestyles.

Governing bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Healthcare Institute are emphasizing the consumption of a wide variety of nutrients on a regular basis.

The European Food Safety Authority mentioned that dietary supplements are produced specifically to support physiological processes and fulfill nutritional deficiencies.

Various people, in recent years, have been consuming dietary supplements to prevent unnecessary healthcare expenditure and improve their immune systems.

Key Market Players

Leading manufacturers of functional powdered lipids include:-

Innobio Corporation,

Kerry Group Plc.,

ABITEC,

Ming Chyi Biotechnology Ltd.,

Xian Healthful Biotechnology Co., Ltd.,

Nutritional Therapeutics Inc. (NTI).

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the functional powdered lipids market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on lipid type (omega-3 fatty acids, omega-6 fatty acids, conjugated linoleic acids (CLA), medium chain triglyceride (MCT)) and application (solid foods, energy & nutritional bars, ice cream, infant formula foods, meal replacement foods, sports nutrition, protein drinks), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

