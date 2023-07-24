EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Opens Nominations for the 2023 Hotel Visionary Awards

Program adds new category honoring transformative hotel-vendor partnerships; Winners will be honored at Hotel Technology Forum (HTF), November 15-17, at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

CHICAGO, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) today opens nominations for the 2023 Hotel Visionary Awards. The Visionary Awards, celebrating its 18th anniversary this year, has traditionally honored hotel companies for outstanding achievement, vision and leadership in technological innovation. This year, the awards program has added a Hotel-Vendor Partnership category to honor the hard work that goes into building exceptional working relationships between hoteliers and the supplier community.



“As in years past, this year’s Visionary Awards will recognize hotel technology solutions that truly elevate on-property experience, operational efficiency, and more. We’re also pleased to introduce a new award category, the Hotel-Vendor Partnership Award, reinforcing the importance of transformative hotel-vendor partnerships that deploy collaboration and mutual support to solve current and future industry challenges,” said Robert Firpo-Cappiello, Editor-in-Chief, Hospitality Technology.

The 2023 Hotel Visionary Awards categories include:

The Product Innovation Award, which will be presented to hoteliers who have launched an innovative technology experience (for example: guest facing, employee facing or operational) in the last 18 months. This experience should demonstrate measurable improvements in areas such as guest service, satisfaction/loyalty, brand reputation, back-of-house efficiencies, or cost savings. Technologies can include, but are not limited to, all hardware and software solutions that have a customer touch-point, as well as all those applications and hardware solutions that empower back-of-house operations. Hoteliers may self-nominate. Technology vendors/suppliers may also nominate hotel companies, but are not themselves qualified to receive this award.

The Hotel-Vendor Partnership Award, which will be presented to a hotelier-vendor team that has demonstrated exceptional collaborative ideation and execution over the course of 12 months or longer. This award is meant to honor the positive relationship between a hotelier and vendor as they worked together to create a technology solution. Nominees will be judged on criteria including, but not limited to, problem solving, ideation, mutual support, etc. Both hoteliers and vendors may self-nominate for this award and both are qualified to receive this partnership award.

The deadline for nominations is September 22, 2023. Click here to submit a nomination. Winners will be notified in the beginning of October.

Abigail Lorden, Vice President and Brand Director of Hospitality Technology added, “We're excited to bring the Hotel Visionary Awards program back to the Hotel Technology Forum, the home of the awards for ten years. As an intimate and executive-level gathering for the hotel technology industry, it is the ideal format to recognize the industry's most influential and innovative hotel brands.”

Award winners will be honored at and will share their solutions with event attendees at the Hotel Technology Forum, November 15-17 at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Click here to register to attend.

Select previous Hotel Visionary Awards winners include: Hilton Hotels & Resorts (2022), Hyatt Hotels (2022), Life House (2022), Loews Hotels & Co (2021) and Choice Hotels International (2021).

About Hospitality Technology

Hospitality Technology (HT) is the only multichannel brand dedicated to covering the role of information technology in improving business performance for both hotel and restaurant operators. The Hospitality Technology editorial portfolio includes an online publication that reaches more than 16,000 hospitality industry executives, networking and educational events (MURTEC, Hotel Technology Forum and MURTEC Executive Summit), a comprehensive website, e-newsletters, web seminars, and several exclusive annual reports and studies. Hospitality Technology is the parent brand of the Restaurant Technology Network (www.restauranttechnologynetwork.com), a membership community of restaurants and suppliers working together to solve industry challenges by shaping standards and sharing best practices. Visit Hospitality Technology online at www.hospitalitytech.com. Hospitality Technology is published by EnsembleIQ, headquartered in Chicago.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .

Media Contact

Michal Christine Escobar

Senior Editor - Hotels

Hospitality Technology

mescobar@ensembleiq.com