[Latest] Global Bourbon Spirits Market Size/Share Worth USD 14.3 Billion by 2032 at a 6.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Bourbon Spirits Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 8.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 14.3 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2032.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Bourbon Spirits Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 8.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 14.3 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Bourbon Spirits Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Premiumization and craft movement: The trend of premiumization, where consumers are willing to pay more for high-quality and unique products, has greatly influenced the bourbon market. Craft distilleries have emerged, producing small-batch and artisanal Bourbons, appealing to consumers seeking distinctive Flavors and supporting local businesses. This craft movement has added dynamism and variety to the bourbon spirit’s market.

Changing consumer preferences: Consumers are increasingly seeking authentic and artisanal products, favouring natural ingredients, traditional production methods, and a sense of heritage. Bourbon, with its strict production regulations and emphasis on aging in charred oak barrels, aligns well with these preferences. The appeal of handcrafted, small-batch Bourbons has contributed to the market’s growth.

Premium brand portfolios: Established Bourbon brands have leveraged the growing demand for premium spirits by expanding their product portfolios to include high-end offerings. These premium expressions cater to discerning consumers who are willing to pay a premium for limited editions, single barrel releases, and older age statements. The availability of such premium options has further fuelled the growth of the bourbon spirits market.

Cocktail culture and mixology: The resurgence of cocktail culture and the rise of mixology have had a significant impact on the bourbon spirits market. Bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts have embraced Bourbon as a versatile and flavourful base spirit for creating classic and innovative cocktails. The demand for Bourbon in bars and restaurants has increased as consumers seek unique and well-crafted cocktail experiences, contributing to the growth of the market.

Increasing global demand: The Bourbon spirits market has seen substantial growth recently due to rising global demand. People around the world are showing more interest in high-quality spirits, and Bourbon, known for its distinct flavour and fascinating heritage, has become increasingly popular among both enthusiasts and casual drinkers.

Diversification of product offerings: The Bourbon spirits market has seen a diversification of product offerings to cater to different consumer preferences and trends. Distilleries have introduced flavored Bourbons, experimental aging techniques, and unique cask finishes to appeal to a wider audience. This diversification has not only attracted new consumers but has also encouraged existing Bourbon enthusiasts to explore different flavor profiles and expand their repertoire, contributing to the overall growth and dynamism of the market.

Bourbon Spirits Market: Partnership and Acquisition

In 2020, Beam Suntory, a leading spirits company, announced a partnership with On The Rocks Cocktails, a premium pre-mixed cocktail brand. This partnership aimed to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and high-quality cocktails. On The Rocks Cocktails gained access to Beam Suntory’s resources and distribution channels, enabling them to reach a wider consumer base, while Beam Suntory expanded its product offerings to include pre-mixed cocktails.

In 2019, Pernod Ricard, a global spirits company, acquired Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co., the producer of TX Whiskey. This acquisition allowed Pernod Ricard to strengthen its presence in the American whiskey category and expand its portfolio with a high-quality Texas whiskey brand. The acquisition also provided Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. with access to Pernod Ricard’s global distribution network and resources.

In 2021, Constellation Brands, a leading beverage alcohol company, completed the acquisition of the brands and assets of Copper & Kings American Brandy Co., a craft distillery known for its American brandy and innovative spirits. This acquisition aligned with Constellation Brands’ strategy to expand its premium spirits portfolio and cater to the growing demand for craft spirits. It also provided Copper & Kings with the support and resources of a larger company to further develop and market their products.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 14.3 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 8.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, ABV, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Bourbon Spirits Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Bourbon Spirits Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in supply chain: The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruptions in the global supply chain, including the bourbon spirits market. Distilleries faced challenges in sourcing raw materials, such as grains and barrels, as well as in transportation and logistics. This disruption affected production capacities and led to potential delays and shortages in the market.

Decline in on-premises consumption: The closure of bars, restaurants, and other on-premises establishments due to lockdowns and restrictions had a direct impact on the Bourbon market. With limited opportunities for socializing and dining out, the demand for spirits, including Bourbon, significantly declined.

Shift to off-premises consumption: As the pandemic forced consumers to stay at home, there was a notable increase in off-premises consumption. Individuals began purchasing spirits, including Bourbon, from retail stores and online platforms to enjoy at home. This shift in consumer behaviour helped mitigate the decline in overall sales and contributed to the recovery of the bourbon spirits market .

E-commerce and digital marketing: Distilleries and brands quickly adapted to the changing consumer landscape by strengthening their online presence and investing in e-commerce platforms. Through online sales and delivery services, consumers could conveniently purchase Bourbon from the comfort of their homes. Digital marketing strategies, including virtual tastings and brand promotions on social media, helped maintain consumer engagement and expand the reach of Bourbon brands.

Innovation and new product releases: To reignite consumer interest and cater to changing preferences, Bourbon producers introduced innovative products and expressions. This included limited-edition releases, new flavour profiles, and collaborations. These offerings generated excitement among consumers and helped drive the recovery of the bourbon spirits market by capturing attention and enticing purchases.

Resurgence in tourism and hospitality: With the easing of travel restrictions and the gradual reopening of bars, restaurants, and tourism destinations, the bourbon market experienced a resurgence in the hospitality sector. Bourbon tourism, including distillery visits and whiskey trails, gained momentum as consumers sought unique experiences and explored the rich heritage of Bourbon production. This revival in tourism and hospitality played a vital role in the recovery of the bourbon spirits market.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Bourbon Spirits Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

Bourbon Spirits Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Wheated, Barrel Finished, Barrel Select, Others), By ABV (40-45%, 46-55%, 56% and above), By Distribution Channel (On-trade, Off-trade), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032





List of the prominent players in the Bourbon Spirits Market:

Jim Beam (Beam Suntory)

Jack Daniel’s (Brown-Forman)

Maker’s Mark (Beam Suntory)

Woodford Reserve (Brown-Forman)

Wild Turkey (Campari Group)

Buffalo Trace (Sazerac Company)

Knob Creek (Beam Suntory)

Four Roses (Kirin Holdings Company)

Evan Williams (Heaven Hill Brands)

Bulleit Bourbon (Diageo)

Others

Bourbon Spirits Market – Regional Analysis

The Bourbon Spirits Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America: In North America, the Bourbon spirits market is seeing a focus on premiumization and the rise of craft distilleries. Consumers are actively seeking high-quality, small-batch Bourbons with distinct flavours. There is also a growing enthusiasm for Bourbon tourism, with distillery visits and whiskey trails becoming popular attractions. Jim Beam (Beam Suntory), Maker’s Mark (Beam Suntory), Jack Daniel’s (Brown-Forman), and Buffalo Trace (Sazerac Company) are prominent brands in the North American market. These well-established players have a strong presence and are renowned for their rich heritage and exceptional Bourbon offerings.

Asia-Pacific: The bourbon spirits market is driven by the growing international demand for Bourbon. Countries like Japan, China, and Australia are witnessing a rise in consumers developing a taste for Bourbon, appreciating its unique flavour profile and cultural significance. There is also an increasing interest in cocktail culture and mixology, with Bourbon being utilized in creative and fusion cocktails. Jim Beam (Beam Suntory), Jack Daniel’s (Brown-Forman), and Four Roses (Kirin Holdings Company) are the dominant market players in the Asia-Pacific region. These brands have successfully expanded their presence by leveraging their strong brand reputation and offering high-quality Bourbon products.

Europe: In Europe, the trend in the bourbon spirits market is driven by increasing consumer interest in American whiskey, including Bourbon. There is a growing appreciation for the rich and complex flavours of Bourbon among European consumers, leading to a surge in demand. The cocktail culture is also gaining popularity, with Bourbon being used as a key ingredient in creative and innovative cocktails. The dominating market players in Europe include Jack Daniel’s (Brown-Forman), Maker’s Mark (Beam Suntory), and Woodford Reserve (Brown-Forman). These brands have successfully captured the European market with their high-quality Bourbon offerings and effective marketing strategies.

LAMEA: The Bourbon spirits market in the LAMEA region is witnessing a rise in the popularity of premium spirits, particularly American whiskey. Consumers in countries like Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa are favouring Bourbon as a sophisticated and premium option, resulting in increased consumption. Jim Beam (Beam Suntory), Jack Daniel’s (Brown-Forman), and Wild Turkey (Campari Group) have successfully captured the LAMEA market with their high-quality Bourbon offerings and effective marketing approaches.

The Bourbon Spirits Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Wheated

Barrel Finished

Barrel Select

Others

By ABV

40-45%

46-55%

56% and above

By Distribution Channel

On-trade

Off-trade

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

