Organic Olive Oil Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth | $2.2 Billion by 2031

organic olive oil market

The organic olive oil market was valued at $932.60 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Demand for health supplements, thereby contributing positively to the growth of the organic olive oil market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to EU standards, organic olive oil is defined as olive oil produced using organic methods. This indicates, firstly, that chemical-synthetic fertilizers, plant protection agents, and soil herbicides were not used in the cultivation of the olives. Furthermore, because of the entire organic production process—from the crop to the bottling—must adhere to the rules for organic farming, the take-up of organic and conventional olive oils occurs at different periods to prevent cross-contamination, hence such factors are likely to contribute towards the organic olive oil market growth. Moreover, changing consumption patterns of consumers is leading to various organic olive oil market opportunities.

Download Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/47709

The market is being driven by factors such as rapid growth in the food & beverage as well as cosmetic and personal care industries in developing countries, as well as increased awareness of the benefits of organic olive oil. The major players operating in the global organic olive oil market are Borges International Group, Colavita LLC, Deoleo, S.A., Melissa Kikizas, Minerva Foods, Monini, Olinexo, Nutrinveste SGPS, SA, Pompeian, Inc., and United Olive Oil Import Co.

Every package of organic olive oil should contain the words BIO or ORGANIC and be referred to as a product of organic farming, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No.1169/2011 of the European Parliament on the Provision of Food Information to Consumers. Additionally, the GR BIO icon as well as the Certification Institute icon must be present on the label of Greek organic olive oil products. Moreover, the USDA is the organization that certifies organic olive oil products in the U.S.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8033034ae942c020e4bd5924974551f7

By product, extra virgin olive oil was the highest revenue contributor in 2021 i.e., $738.7 million and is expected to reach $1,735.8 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 9.0%. Additionally, extra virgin olive oil is easily accessible in practically every market distribution channel. Customers all over the globe highly prefer it because of its flavor, which is similar to fresh olive oil.

By end user, food service was the highest revenue contributor in 2021 with CAGR of 9.4%. Due to its high monounsaturated fat content and low level of polyunsaturated fat, organic olive oil has grown in appeal among consumers as a healthy alternative. Therefore, employing organic olive oil in food services aids in the growth of the organic olive oil industry.

Flash Sale Is Back Get 15% Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/47709

Key findings of the study

The global organic olive oil market size was valued at $932.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,183.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2031.

By product, the extra virgin olive oil segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $738.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,735.8 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.0 % during the organic olive oil market forecast period.

By end user, the food service segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $359.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $877.6 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the B2B suppliers’ segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $ 357.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $ 803.5 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.