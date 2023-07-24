Saudi Arabia presents its Second Voluntary National Review on progress achieved in SDGs at High-level Political Forum
His Excellency the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Mr. Faisal F. Alibrahim, presents at the United Nations High-level Political Forum 2023.
- More than 100 countries attend global meeting in New York - Saudi Arabia reports progress on more than 50% of SDGs IndicatorsRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia concluded its participation in the United Nations High-level Political Forum 2023 (HLPF) on sustainable development after presenting its second Voluntary National Review (VNR). Organized annually, the forum provides a platform to assess global progress towards achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year's sessions focused on clean water and sanitation; clean and affordable energy; industry, innovation, and infrastructure; sustainable cities and communities; and global partnerships to achieve the goals.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s delegation, headed by His Excellency the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Mr. Faisal F. Alibrahim, presented the nation’s second Voluntary National Review (VNR), which showed progress on 50% of SDG indicators.
“The Sustainable Development Goals embody our collective commitment to progress. They serve as both a practical and moral guide to development, safeguarding our planet and leaving no one behind,” said HE Alibrahim. “In Saudi Arabia, our sustainability drive is hardwired into the Saudi Vision 2030 – the Kingdom’s ambitious transformation program. The Vision set out by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embraces the principles outlined in the SDGs. Through it, we are diversifying our economy, developing clean technologies, and fortifying environmental protection. We are elevating the living standards of our population and unleashing a spectacular wave of innovation.
“The visionary framework propels us towards a future where the sustainable development agenda converges with our national priorities. With the Saudi Vision 2030 as our guiding star, we’re resolute in driving positive change – domestically and globally,” the Minister added.
“Thanks to the SDGs, we have a clear framework for action. And we have the right moral guidance and compass to guide us. As nations, we must continue to inspire and push each other to achieve more, faster. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has proved its resilience and determination. We look back on amazing progress. We’ve already accomplished things that some considered challenging, even impossible. But the journey continues. This is a long way to go and we have zero complacency,” the minister said.
On the sidelines of the forum, the Kingdom's delegation organized five side events showcasing some of the Kingdom's achievements, including the circular carbon economy, sustainable cities and communities, the Saudi national water strategy, the Saudi Indicators Platform for Sustainable Development Goals and Data Governance, and an exhibition on NEOM’s “The Line.” In addition, His Excellency the Minister of Economy and Planning held several bilateral meetings with senior officials from member states and heads of international organizations.
Participation in the HLPF and delivery of its second VNR is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 agenda, which includes projects and initiatives to help it achieve economic, social, and environmental sustainability. It also demonstrates the Kingdom’s commitment to forging partnerships at the national and international levels to enable peace and prosperity and chart a sustainable future for all.
