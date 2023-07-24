Cruising the Seas : Trends and Growth in the Global Cruise Ship Market Forecast, 2021-2031

Cruise Ship Market Demand

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cruise Ship Market," The cruise ship market was valued at $8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

At present, the growth of the cruise ship market is attributed to the rising popularity of the vacation on a cruise due to the cost difference and the amenities provided by the alternative vacations. Cruise vacations are more affordable as compared to alternative land-based vacations, which include transport, meals, accommodation, and entertainment. According to the Cruise Lines International Association, 58.0% of the international vacationers are first-time cruisers, who are likely to cruise in the next few years.

In addition, the market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increasing investments in automation technology, launches of new & technologically advanced ships augmented with different software use, to support the solutions offered in this market, and high growth in the maritime tourism industry. Also, digital freight forwarding services are becoming beneficial for cost-sensitive customers who seek an extensive variety of high-quality products with faster delivery timelines. Thus, an increase in maritime trading activities due to globalization is propelling the demand for digital freight forwarding services, which in turn fuels the market's growth.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created widespread disruption in individuals' personal and occupational lives all around the world. The cruise ship industry also suffered massive losses in the first and second quarters of 2020 as a result of disrupted supply chains and a decline in passenger numbers. According to the Cruise Lines International Association, in 2020, worldwide passenger volume decreased by 80.0% worldwide.

However, in late 2020, cruise companies progressed on existing fleet expansion projects and restarted shipyard operations that were put on hold in 2020. Also, new protocols have been developed to implement measures which aim at minimizing the exposure and transmission of COVID-19 on board its cruise vessels. Thus, the industry is anticipated to witness a slow and healthy growth rate owing to the resumed activities and relaxed restrictions, which in turn propelled the cruise ship market in 2021.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By type, the ocean cruise ships segment dominated the global cruise ship market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the transportation segment dominated the global cruise ship market in terms of growth rate.

By size, the mid segment dominated the global cruise ship market in terms of growth rate.

The leading players operating in the cruise ship market are 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬, 𝐃𝐒𝐌𝐄 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐢 𝐒.𝐏.𝐀., 𝐇𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐢 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐌𝐞𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐭 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐠, 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐌𝐒𝐂 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐚.

