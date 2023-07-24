Pixis, a leading drone show company, has teamed up with Stella & Chewy's, the renowned raw pet food brand, to revolutionize the way Los Angelenos celebrate special occasions with their beloved pets. The groundbreaking drone show offers a safe and beautiful alternative to traditional fireworks, thanks to the cutting-edge Drone Show Technologies from SPH Engineering.

By introducing drone shows as a pet-friendly entertainment option, Pixis and Stella & Chewy's aim to address the discomfort caused by traditional fireworks, which often leads to pets getting lost and separated from their owners. The silent display featured "fireworks in the sky," all powered by 300 state-of-the-art drones, expertly controlled by Drone Show Technologies from SPH Engineering.

The 4th of July has long been celebrated with dazzling fireworks displays, but the loud noises, bright flashes, and smoke from these events have posed a significant challenge for pet owners. Regrettably, July 5th has historically become the busiest day for shelters as the frightening effects of fireworks cause pets to panic and run away from their homes. This heartbreaking phenomenon has left many pet owners devastated and searching frantically for their lost companions.

"As the parent of a very sweet rescue dog who absolutely hates fireworks, I’m proud that we’ve been able to bring this experience to life for our four-legged family members," said Bernard Ozarowski, Chief of Business Development at Pixis. "Through our partnership with our friends at Stella & Chewy's and with the support of Drone Show Technologies from SPH Engineering, we have innovated a way for pet parents to enjoy breathtaking displays without any of the disruptions, noise, or fear that traditional fireworks bring. Drone shows as “silent fireworks” are the future not just as pet-friendly entertainment, but also as a safe alternative for our friends and family members who are neurodivergent, suffer from PTSD, or otherwise find the fireworks experience traumatic."

Alexander Levandovskiy, head of Drone Show Technologies at SPH Engineering, expressed enthusiasm for the social awareness of drone shows. He said, "The heartwarming drone show from Pixis and Stella & Chewy's exemplifies how celebrations can prioritize the well-being of people and their furry friends around us utilizing Drone Show Technologies. At SPH Engineering, we're all about using innovation to tackle real-world issues. Our vision is a future where everyone can enjoy the holidays without worrying about the comfort of their pets or disrupting the peace of those around us."

The silent fireworks innovation is sure to quickly gain momentum as pet owners seek ways to enjoy spectacular celebrations without causing distress to their furry friends. This pioneering approach not only enhances the experience for families but also demonstrates a commitment to the well-being and happiness of pets.

The silent drone display offers a more inclusive alternative for families to cherish together with their four-legged companions. This groundbreaking collaboration between Pixis, Stella & Chewy's, and SPH Engineering's Drone Show Technologies is set to reshape how communities across the nation celebrate special occasions, ensuring that no pet is traumatized the day of a celebration.

Pixis[1] , a leading drone show company, and Stella & Chewy's, the renowned raw pet food brand, have joined forces to transform how Los Angeles celebrates special occasions with their beloved pets. With a heartfelt focus on pet comfort, the "Silent Fireworks" drone show addresses the distress caused by loud noises and flashes from traditional fireworks.

The 4th of July has long been celebrated with dazzling fireworks displays, but the loud noises, bright flashes, and smoke from these events have posed a significant challenge for pet owners. Regrettably, July 5th has historically become the busiest day for shelters as the frightening effects of fireworks cause pets to panic and run away from their homes.

Powered by SPH Engineering's Drone Show Technologies, the sky lit up with 300 state-of-the-art drones, creating a breathtaking spectacle. Don't miss this amazing story that showcases how drone shows care for pets and bring joy to communities.

#SPHEngineering #DroneShowSoftware #dronelightshow #droneshowtechnology #DroneShowCommunity



