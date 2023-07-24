Mattress Market Size Anticipated to Grow US$ 80.71 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.2% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Mattress Market- insightSLICE

The product quality of mattresses plays a crucial role in ensuring better sleep for users, further augmenting the growth of the global mattress market.

North America is a prominent market for the global mattress market. The increasing demand for luxury products and premium quality items is driving the growth of the market in this region.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Mattress Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts for 2023-2032 present extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of various market segments, such as material, size, application, and the competitive landscape.

The Global Mattress Market was estimated to be US$ 45.51 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 80.71 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

A mattress is an enormous cushion used to support the reclining body on a bed. It typically consists of a stitched or attached case made of heavy fabric, which contains materials such as straw, hair, cotton, foam, elastic, a system of metal springs, or can even be inflatable. Rest, along with exercise and nutrition, is an indispensable part of a person's well-being. Insufficient or poor sleep can lead to severe depression, anxiety, hypertension, and heart disease.

The increasing demand for luxury and customized products indicates a shift in customer perception of mattresses from mere consumer durables to a symbol of social status.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The key factor driving the global mattress market is the rising number of housing units. Worldwide, increasing construction activities, coupled with growing consumer spending on home furnishing and bedding, are augmenting the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing number of nuclear families is driving the demand for single-occupancy homes, thereby contributing to the growth of the mattress market.

Another significant factor contributing to market growth is the changing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of better sleep. The rapidly changing lifestyle, altered eating habits, packed schedules, and the increasing trend of sleeping late at night have led to various health problems such as anxiety, depression, and severe health issues. As a result, consumers are becoming more conscious of the quality of their sleep, leading to an increased demand for high-quality mattresses.

However, there are some restraining factors affecting market growth. The increasing competition in the market, driven by the entry of many international and branded players, is forcing manufacturers to offer superior products with excellent material quality and longer lifespans. While this benefits consumers with longer-lasting mattresses, it reduces the repurchase rate, potentially impacting the overall growth of the mattress market globally.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global mattress market is segmented based on material, size, and application.

Based on material, the market is segmented into spring/coil, foam, latex, and others. The spring/coil segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecasted period. These products are manufactured using metal springs to provide an underlying support layer, which increases comfort for the user. However, foam and latex-based mattresses are anticipated to lose market share in the forecasted period due to the presence of toxic materials in foam mattresses and synthetic mattresses causing heating effects due to low breathability options.

Based on size, the market is segmented into queen, twin, full, and others. Queen-sized mattresses are one of the most preferred and popular sizes worldwide. These products provide adequate space for two individuals and are typically used in master bedrooms.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into households, hospitality facilities, healthcare facilities, and others. The growing number of hotels and resorts, along with increasing tourism, is anticipated to boost the hospitality sector, thus driving the growth of the mattress market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global mattress market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America based on geography.

North America is a prominent market for the global mattress market. The increasing demand for luxury products and premium quality items is driving the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, the rising awareness of the importance of proper sleep and rest is creating a demand for comfortable and durable mattresses.

The European market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecasted period, mainly due to the rapidly growing tourism and hospitality industry, which drives the need for mattresses.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate in the forecasted period. The region's housing sector, particularly in countries like China and India, is experiencing rapid growth, which is driving the demand for mattresses in this region.

Some key players in the global mattress market include Serta Simmons Bedding LLC., Sleep Number Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Kingsdown, Inc., Sheela Foam Ltd, Greiner AG, King Koil Mattress. Co, and Grupo Pikolin, among others. These companies play a significant role in shaping the market with their offerings and innovations.

