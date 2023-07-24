Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market projected to be valued close to US$9 billion by 2028
The global aluminum electrolytic capacitor market is anticipated to reach US$8,788.879 million by 2028 from US$6,159.013 million in 2020 with a CAGR of 4.54%.
The market is witnessing remarkable growth fueled by the rising demand for consumer electronics, and a surge in EV adoption coupled with the rising trend of miniaturization in electronic devices.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market study on the global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market forecasted between 2023 and 2028, published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the aluminum electrolytic capacitor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$8,788.879 million by 2028.
The aluminum electrolytic capacitor market is witnessing remarkable growth fueled by the rising demand for consumer electronics, and the surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption. Additionally, the trend of miniaturization in electronic devices has necessitated smaller and more efficient capacitors.
Aluminum electrolytic capacitors find widespread applications in diverse fields, including power supplies and computer motherboards, where a significant capacitance is needed, and leakage current is of less concern. These capacitors come in a wide range of shapes and sizes, providing flexibility in design and enabling their integration into various electronic systems.
Technological advancements and collaborations among market players are propelling the aluminum electrolytic capacitor market growth. For instance in January 2022, Exxelia, a leading company in electronic components, made a strategic investment in Alcon Electronics, enabling them to enhance their portfolio in film & aluminum electrolytic capacitors. This move allowed Exxelia to expand its presence in the Indian market.
The aluminum electrolytic capacitors market has been categorized into two distinct types including solid aluminum electrolytic capacitors and hard aluminum electrolytic capacitors. These variations offer different characteristics and applications, catering to diverse industry requirements.
The aluminum electrolytic capacitor market offers a diverse range of configurations to cater to different application needs. These configurations encompass radial leaded capacitors, vertical chip capacitors (V-chip), horizontal chip capacitors (H-chip), screw terminal (large can) capacitors, and snap-in/snap-mount capacitors. Each configuration presents distinct advantages and is tailored to specific applications, enhancing their suitability and performance.
The aluminum electrolytic capacitors market study, based on voltage is segmented into two categories including low-voltage and high-voltage capacitors. Each capacitor can be used according to its voltage threshold.
Based on geographical segmentation, the Asia- Pacific region is estimated to hold a significant market share during the forecasted period. The regional market growth is attributable to the strong presence of major electronic device manufacturers in the Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and South Korea. In February 2022, Japanese electronic device production demonstrated a substantial growth of 8.8%, reaching 643,746 million yen, as compared to the corresponding period in February 2021. This noteworthy increase reflects the positive momentum and robust performance of the Japanese electronic device manufacturing sector.
The aluminum electrolytic capacitor market study includes coverage of MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., CORNELL DUBILIER, KEMET CORPORATION, VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC., TDK CORPORATION, WURTH ELEKTRONIK GMBH & CO., KG, PANASONIC CORPORATION, NICHICON CORPORATION, VICOR CORPORATION, NANTONG JIANGHAI CAPACITOR CO., LTD., NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORPORATION, AIC TECH INC., SUN ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, RUBYCON CORPORATION, and MAN YUE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED among other significant market players in the aluminum electrolytic capacitor industry.
This analytics report segments the aluminum electrolytic capacitor market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Solid
o Non-Solid
• By Configuration
o Radial Leaded Aluminum Capacitor
o Vertical Chip Capacitor
o Horizontal Chip Capacitor
o Screw Terminal (Large Can)
o Snap-In/Snap-Mount Aluminum Capacitor
• By Voltage
o High Voltage
o Low Voltage
• By Industry Vertical
o Communication and Technology
o Energy and Power
o Consumer Electronics
o Automotive
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
