Embarking on the era of CEX 3.0, Aibit is set to host the Asia Pacific AI Developer Conferencein August

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aibit has announced plans to conduct the Asia Pacific AI Developer Conference in Singapore in August, as part of its efforts to enlarge the ecological development of the Aibit platform within the Asia Pacific region. Ever since its launch, Aibit has been garnering positive feedback from its users and substantial acclaim within the industry. Aibit is devoted to revolutionizing existing traditional internet finance and reimagining the current blockchain environment through the implementation of blockchain technology. As a result, Aibit holds a strong competitive edge and distinctiveness in areas such as technology, ecology, services, among others.



About Aibit

Literally, one might mistakenly assume that Aibit is a chatbot-like tool similar to ChatGPT, but that is not the case. Aibit aims to accomplish much more. Aibit is a Singapore-based digital asset derivatives trading platform that focuses on providing comprehensive digital financial asset services to investors, including futures trading, spot trading, fiat trading, and various wealth management products. By deeply integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, Aibit is committed to opening up a new era where everyone can easily participate in the digital economy and enjoy the convenience and value growth brought by digital assets.

The Rising Power of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Assets Amidst Skepticism

As a secure and transparent digital asset trading platform, Aibit aims to build a comprehensive ecosystem and achieve inclusive finance in the digital age, making digital assets an essential part of the mainstream economy. In fact, By empowering digital asset exchanges with AI technology, managing code with smarter techniques, and eliminating human weaknesses in the trading process through artificial intelligence, Aibit aims to promptly identify and seize market opportunities. It strives to provide every user with secure, efficient, and convenient digital asset trading and management services, becoming a bright path towards the Web3 era. Just as its slogan says, "The Future of Web3 is here, with AI and Blockchain," Aibit emerges with a mission, riding the wind of change.

"At Aibit, Unlock the Web3 World"

Aibit holds: “Although the industry has not yet reached a unified consensus on Web3, everyone has their own visions and expectations for it. So, where does one start their journey into the Web3 world? This is undoubtedly a practical question. Even for residents accustomed to the Web2 world, taking the first step into the Web3 realm is not an easy task. It involves not only the issue of entry barriers but also concerns about asset security and privacy. Fortunately, Aibit has swiftly recognized and addressed these concerns. Leveraging the advantages of artificial intelligence technology, Aibit strives to provide a simple, transparent, and trustworthy Web3 gateway for the world, the digital asset industry, and users investing in digital assets.”

Aibit, Advancing Step by Step

Undoubtedly, as an important gateway to the Web3 world, Aibit brings more changes to digital asset exchanges. With the support of artificial intelligence technology, users can enjoy personalized services on Aibit based on their trading history and preferences. Moreover, Aibit integrates its customer service system deeply with artificial intelligence, providing high-level professional services such as intelligent Q&A and automated support 24/7. Aibit firmly believes in the idea that expertise creates value, offering users an unprecedented trading and service experience.

It is understood that Aibit is currently focusing on brand upgrades and further product iterations. Important functionalities concerning user trading security and experience, such as contract performance optimization, spot data structure upgrades, asset service technology improvements, and optimization of asset center functions, will be unveiled in a new form after this iteration. Let us eagerly anticipate these advancements.



Aibit, Breaking Through Challenges

Although Aibit has positioned itself at the forefront of the industry by combining the advantages of riding the wave and integrating artificial intelligence technology to provide users with innovative trading products and experiences, it still faces the same scrutiny as any new platform entering the world of digital assets. As the digital asset exchange sector, especially with the current practical application stage of artificial intelligence technology, enters a phase that requires internal self-renewal, Aibit enters the scene as a disruptor carrying a mission.

The rapid development of AI technology today may far exceed people’s imagination. Therefore, the upgrades and iterations Aibit can undertake based on artificial intelligence technology are full of imagination.



Website: https://www.aibit.com

Media Contact Company Name: Aibit Exchange Contact: Marcus Green Email: operation-at-aibit.com