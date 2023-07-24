Zurvita is Closing in on its Goal to Provide One Million Meals to Hungry Families

Zurvita will be doubling its donation from July 21 to July 31st for every Zeal, Zurge and Zundora sold

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zurvita is a company led by faith with a two-part mission: one, to empower people to take control of their health and happiness through award-winning natural wellness products and two, to feed hope and spread compassion, specifically by feeding hungry families worldwide. With a powerful partnership with SERV International, Zurvita has provided close to one million meals to date with the Zeal for Meals Program. Zurvita donates three meals for every canister sold of their award-winning natural health drink powder Zeal as well as two meals with their newest products, Zurge and Zundora. SERV International is the “boots on the ground” distributing meals domestically and worldwide to the neediest and most impoverished in East Africa and beyond. To reach the one million meal mark faster, Zurvita will be doubling its donation across all products sold from July 21st to July 31st.

“Our partnership with SERV International has profoundly impacted the hungry worldwide in such a short time. From food boxes in Georgia to food deliveries in East Africa, Kenya, South Sudan, Uganda, Mozambique, and even Jordan, together we are providing not a handout but a ‘hand up’ to those suffering,” says Jay Shafer, Co-Founder & CEO of Zurvita. “These meals have allowed many to live another day, and since Zurvita has stepped in to provide consistent funding for meals, SERV can have an even greater impact in these communities with medical help, orphanages, clean water, and more. Our Zurvita family is making a difference.”

Zurvita aims to change lives with an easy and accessible way to reach more excellent health with nutrition that tastes good and is made from natural and clean ingredients that easily fit into an active family lifestyle. The award-winning all-natural products are developed through extensive work with physicians, scientists, and researchers. Zeal For Life is an all-in-one nutritional drink mix with essential nutrients and superfoods in a straightforward solution: each serving includes over 56 whole food nutrients that contain over 120 vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and a natural source of clean energy that can provide a boost of consistent and stable, long-lasting energy throughout the day. Visit www.zurvita.com to learn more.

SERV International uses food as a platform to serve Christ, physically and spiritually feeding people and developing stronger communities in some of the most remote regions in the world. Find out more at www.servone.org/

About Zurvita

Zurvita is a company led by faith with the mission to empower people to believe in themselves and take control of their health and happiness. Zurvita brings families effective health and wellness products from the most potent and nourishing ingredients and superfoods. These award-winning natural wellness products include the Zeal for Life all-in-one nutritional drink, a Transformation Essentials System, performance products, Zundora, an antioxidant collagen blend for that healthy glow and youthful look, and Zurge, a one-of-a-kind proprietary blend that sharpens memory, supports cognitive health and helps hyper-focus. All Zurvita wellness products are developed through extensive work with physicians, scientists, and researchers to create meaningful change in one's health. Zurvita’s philanthropic endeavors include Zurvita Giving and Zeal for Meals, a program committed to the fight against world hunger by providing one million meals to hungry families by donating three meals for every Zeal Canister sold. For more information, visit www.zurvita.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6371cc50-4de9-4ff6-bb30-7f69d51a6a96

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e7d1c31-a31e-4b26-9d28-ccdb633c5c18

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f0ad087-2c06-4e7a-b5bc-a1fb66df6569

Contact: Leigh-Anne Anderson leighanne@anderson-pr.com