Simplex Legal LLP Announces New Managing Partner Anoop Dogra

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplex Legal LLP (Simplex), a national Canadian firm that provides interim legal support for business and corporate legal departments across Canada, announced today Anoop Dogra has been named Managing Partner.



Dogra will work alongside Martine Boucher, Chairperson and Founding Partner of Simplex, who will serve as a member of the firm’s advisory board. Boucher co-founded Simplex with Geoff Best in 2012 with a vision to innovate how legal services are delivered in Canada, and the firm remains dedicated to its mission of delivering unparalleled client service in a practical and flexible manner.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Simplex Legal," Dogra said. "The Canadian legal industry is undergoing a significant transformation, prompting in-house legal teams to seek more efficient and adaptable solutions beyond traditional models. I will leverage my experience as a lawyer, investment banker, and entrepreneur to strategically position Simplex to deliver exceptional legal solutions to our clients. Our dedication to the success of our clients is at the forefront of our approach.”

Dogra started his legal career as a corporate and securities lawyer at the Toronto office of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and served as a partner for seven years. In 2010, he was recruited to join BMO Capital Markets as a Director of Cross-Asset Solutions. In that role, he was responsible for originating and structuring innovative financial products. Recently, Dogra served as a Managing Director at 3iQ Digital Asset Management, where he managed product development and legal matters.

“I am delighted that Anoop will be leading the firm as our new Managing Partner,” Martine said. “His experiences practicing law at the highest level and working with lawyers in business roles is the perfect background to advance the firm’s mission of providing practical advice that helps clients achieve their business objectives.”

As part of the firm’s core objective to solve problems for, and deliver real value to, corporate legal departments, in May 2023, Simplex launched Simplex: Thrive Legal. This peer-to-peer advisory service supports the functional capabilities of a law department to advance the organization’s strategic objectives.

Simplex is a national Canadian firm that provides interim legal support to corporate legal departments and businesses, in both English and French. The firm is virtual by design with a technology-centric, in-house orientation and low-overhead model.

Simplex is exclusively affiliated with Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, that takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world.

