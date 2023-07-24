Smart Poles Market to be valued close to US$26 billion by 2027
The smart poles market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$25,718.112 million by 2027 from US$6,220.102 million in 2020 with a CAGR of 22.48%.
Rapid urbanization and the rise of smart city projects are augmenting the demand for intelligent infrastructure. As cities grow in size the demand for efficient and sustainable urban solutions grows. ”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report on the Smart Poles Market forecasted till 2027, published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the smart poles Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.48% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$25,718.112 million by 2027.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Rapid urbanization and the rise of smart city projects are increasing the demand for intelligent infrastructure. As cities grow in size, the demand for efficient and sustainable urban solutions grows. Smart poles are multipurpose assets that incorporate multiple smart technologies to improve urban services and citizens' quality of life. Lighting systems, surveillance cameras, environmental sensors, Wi-Fi hotspots, electric car charging stations, and other devices can be housed on these poles. Energy-efficient lighting solutions are becoming increasingly popular. Traditional street lighting uses a substantial amount of electricity. Smart poles include LED lighting systems with sophisticated controls that can be remotely operated and customized to meet real-time requirements. This not only cuts energy consumption but also allows for the lowering or brightening of lights as needed, resulting in considerable energy savings and lower operational expenses.
Another important aspect is the incorporation of modern technologies and IoT connection. Smart poles are outfitted with sensors, cameras, and communication devices that allow them to gather and analyze data in real-time. This data-driven method provides a variety of applications, including smart parking, traffic control, environmental monitoring, and trash management. For example, smart parking systems can use data from smart poles to direct cars to available parking spaces, decreasing congestion and increasing overall traffic flow. Furthermore, the rising need for improved public safety and security is fuelling demand for smart poles.
These poles may be outfitted with cameras and sensors to monitor public locations, identify irregularities, and inform authorities in the event of an emergency. The use of video analytics and facial recognition technologies improves security measures even more. The possibility for revenue generation through digital advertising is piquing the curiosity of those interested in the Smart Poles sector. Cities and marketers can show tailored adverts by using the infrastructure of smart poles, producing extra revenue sources while improving the urban scene.
Overall, the growing adoption of smart city initiatives, the demand for sustainable and efficient urban infrastructure, advancements in IoT technologies, the need for enhanced public safety, and the integration of advanced communication and connectivity solutions are driving the smart poles market. Smart poles provide a diverse and complete solution to satisfy the expanding demands of urban surroundings as cities continue to change.
Access sample report or view details:
https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-poles-market
The smart poles market study has been categorized based on components, facilities, and geography. The market has been segmented based on components into hardware, software, and services. Facilities are further classified into Wi-Fi, EV charging, cameras, air quality sensors, and others.
By region, Europe is developing as a market leader in Smart Poles. Several factors contribute to the region's significance. Cities such as Barcelona, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen have been at the forefront of smart city projects, with cities such as these embracing new urban infrastructure. Furthermore, Europe places a major emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency, which aligns with the benefits provided by Smart Poles. The region also has strong communication and networking infrastructure, which makes it easier to integrate technologies such as Smart Poles into existing metropolitan networks. According to IEA data, the number of electric vehicles in the United States increased from 0.2 million in 2015 to 1.1 million in 2020. Electric car volumes in Europe reached over 1.8 million in 2020, from 0.2 million in 2015. Furthermore, government assistance, favorable legislation, and investments in smart city development all contribute to Europe's market leadership in Smart Poles.
As a part of the study, the key companies operating in the smart poles market that have been covered in the study include Elko EP, Jaquar Lighting, Valmont Industries Inc., Indus Towers Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation, Norsk Hydro Asa, Fastlane Americas Inc., Iram Technologies, Safepro Video Security Research Labs, and Lumca among others.
This smart poles market study segments the market on the following basis:
• By Component
o Hardware
o Software
o Services
• By Facilities
o Wi-Fi
o EV Charging
o Cameras
o Air Quality Sensors
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Others
Explore More Reports:
• Global Electricity Transmission Poles Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-electricity-transmission-poles-market
• Network as a Service (NaaS) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/network-as-a-service-naas-market
• Contract Lifecycle Management Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/contract-lifecycle-management-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn