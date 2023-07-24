Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Close Kings Factory Road Bridge in Richmond and Charlestown for Rapid Bridge Replacement

Starting on Friday, July 28, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close the Kings Factory Road Bridge which crosses the Pawcatuck River just south of Route 91 on the border of Richmond and Charlestown. The bridge has been classified as structurally deficient since the 1990s, and must be completely replaced.

RIDOT's $6.8 million project will employ accelerated construction methods to demolish and replace the bridge in as short a timeframe as possible, and the Department expects to reopen the bridge by the end of the year. The entire project will be done in summer 2024.

During the closure, all traffic will need to follow a signed detour using Route 91 (Church Street), Alton Bradford Road, Burdickville Road, and Shumankanuc Hill Road.

The Kings Factory Road Bridge carries approximately 1,100 vehicles per day.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Kings Factory Road Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.