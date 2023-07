Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Market : Latest Analysis of Revenue Surge to $9.39 Bn by 2030 with 5.0% CAGR

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics

North America held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Market Size was Valued at ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ— ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ, and is Projected to Garner ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ— ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ, registering a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“.๐ŸŽ% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐’๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ:-

โ€ข A large number of hospitals across the globe restructured their staff to raise the capacity for patients diagnosed with Covid-19. This led to the postponement of non-elective procedures including benign prostatic hyperplasia.

โ€ข The manufacturing activities of benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics and transportation of raw materials were disrupted due to lockdown. This impacted the overall revenue of the market.

๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐›๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ ๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ก๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐š, ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ฐ๐จ๐ซ๐ฅ๐๐ฐ๐ข๐๐ž ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐›๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ ๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ก๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ. ๐‡๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ, ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก. ๐Ž๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐ก๐š๐ง๐, ๐ก๐ฎ๐ ๐ž ๐ง๐ฎ๐ฆ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ข๐ฉ๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ž๐ ๐ ๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ง๐ž๐ฐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฒ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฌ.๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐”.๐’. ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐“ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ?

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐‡๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

โ€ข Abbott Laboratories

โ€ข AbbVie (Allergan Plc)

โ€ข Astellas Pharma Inc.

โ€ข Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

โ€ข Eli Lilly and Company

โ€ข GlaxoSmithKline plc.

โ€ข Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp)

โ€ข Pfizer Inc.

โ€ข Sanofi

โ€ข Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

๐๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐‡๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: โ€“

Based on therapeutic class, the alpha blockers segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in availability of various branded as well as generic drugs for treatment. However, the 5-alpha reductase inhibitors segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rapid suppression of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) that affects tissue growth in the prostate.

Based on therapy, the mono drug therapy segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market, and is estimated to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the number of BPH cases globally and availability of various mono drugs. However, the combination drug therapy segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to approval of combination therapy and various under-trial studies.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. This is due to increase in benign prostatic hyperplasia cases, robust R&D infrastructure for life science research, surge in adoption of advanced technologies, improved therapeutics, and presence of key players. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to continuous government support for R&D activities for pharmaceutical and biotechnology, increase in public-private investments, and rise in the number of initiatives for urological disorder awareness.

By Region Outlook

โ€ข North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

