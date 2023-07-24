Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Market : Latest Analysis of Revenue Surge to $9.39 Bn by 2030 with 5.0% CAGR

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics

North America held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓.𝟔𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, and is Projected to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗.𝟑𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟎% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:-

• A large number of hospitals across the globe restructured their staff to raise the capacity for patients diagnosed with Covid-19. This led to the postponement of non-elective procedures including benign prostatic hyperplasia.

• The manufacturing activities of benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics and transportation of raw materials were disrupted due to lockdown. This impacted the overall revenue of the market.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐚, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐡𝐮𝐠𝐞 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4708

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Abbott Laboratories

• AbbVie (Allergan Plc)

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

• Eli Lilly and Company

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp)

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

Based on therapeutic class, the alpha blockers segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in availability of various branded as well as generic drugs for treatment. However, the 5-alpha reductase inhibitors segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rapid suppression of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) that affects tissue growth in the prostate.

Based on therapy, the mono drug therapy segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market, and is estimated to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the number of BPH cases globally and availability of various mono drugs. However, the combination drug therapy segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to approval of combination therapy and various under-trial studies.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. This is due to increase in benign prostatic hyperplasia cases, robust R&D infrastructure for life science research, surge in adoption of advanced technologies, improved therapeutics, and presence of key players. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to continuous government support for R&D activities for pharmaceutical and biotechnology, increase in public-private investments, and rise in the number of initiatives for urological disorder awareness.

Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4708

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

