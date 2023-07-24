Abacus Life to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, August 14, 2023

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leading buyer of life insurance policies and vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, today announced it will release its Second Quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Monday, August 14, 2023.



Abacus Life will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 9:00 am Eastern Time on August 14, 2023. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Abacus Life’s investor relations website at ir.abacuslifesettlements.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9716 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6779 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.abacuslifesettlements.com for one year following the call.

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. Since 2004, the Company has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and/or servicing). With over $2.9 billion in face value of policies purchased, Abacus has helped thousands of clients maximize the value of their life insurance.

Over the past 19 years, the Company has built an institutionalized origination and portfolio management process that is supported by an 84-person team, long-term relationships with 78 institutional partners and 30,000 financial advisors, and the ability to operate in 49 states. The Company has serviced approximately $950 million in policies and has managed assets for large asset managers and third-party investment funds.

Abacus’ leadership team averages 20+ years of experience and consists of innovators since the life settlements industry’s inception in the mid-90s.

The Company is a proud member of the Life Insurance Settlements Association (LISA) and complies with HIPAA and privacy laws to maintain and protect confidentiality of financial, health, and medical information. Abacus is also proud to be a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

www.Abacuslife.com

Contact:

Abacus Life Investor Relations

investors@abacuslife.com



Abacus Life Public Relations

press@abacuslife.com



