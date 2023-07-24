Newtek Bank, N.A. Hires Mr. Burt Chandler as Director of Operations

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT), announced that Newtek Bank, N.A. has recruited Mr. Burt Chandler as Director of Operations, effective today.



Mr. Chandler comes to Newtek Bank with over 35 years of banking experience across all facets of banking operations. Mr. Chandler most recently was the Senior Vice President and Director of Central Deposit Operations at BancorpSouth/Cadence Bank, where he managed all aspects of deposit operations as well as led many projects including debit card initiatives. Prior to his time at BancorpSouth/Cadence Bank, Mr. Chandler spent a decade at IBERIABANK Corporation in the role of Senior Vice President and Director of Bank Operations Division. Burt is a CPA with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee, and graduated from Alabama Banking School from Auburn University.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are extremely pleased to have attracted an individual with such depth and breadth of experience in banking operations. We believe Burt is the perfect choice to lead Newtek Bank’s banking operations and will be an asset to our already-talented management team. Burt will be tasked with leading many initiatives at Newtek Bank as we further establish ourselves in the market and grow both our deposit base and product offerings to our independent business owner client base. Specifically, Burt will be responsible for establishing a bank office in Birmingham, AL. In addition, he will help administer our planned bank debit card as well as introducing the Newtek Advantage®.”

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.



Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank, National AssociationTM, Your Business Solutions Company® and One Solution for All Your Business Needs® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. Actual results and capital and other financial conditions may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors. Factors that could cause NewtekOne, Inc’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in NewtekOne, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on NewtekOne, Inc’s website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings), and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne, Inc. speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.