PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share; Loan Growth Up 7.7% From Prior Quarter; New Branch in Stevens Point Opened

/EIN News/ -- WAUSAU, Wis., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported second quarter earnings ending June 30, 2023 of $0.64 per common share on net income of $2.7 million, compared to $0.67 per common share on net income of $2.9 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, and $0.72 per common share on net income of $3.2 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2022.

PSB’s second quarter 2023 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2023: (1) lower net interest income due to rising deposit and FHLB advance costs; (2) higher non-interest income despite losses on sale of securities; (3) slightly higher non-interest expense related to health care expenses; (4) higher accumulated other comprehensive loss due to an increase in intermediate interest rates; (5) strong loan growth of $75 million; and (6) increased borrowings to fund seasonal business customer and municipal deposit outflows, promote increased on-balance sheet liquidity, and to fund net loan growth.

“We realized strong loan growth in the second quarter which has helped boost yields on the loan portfolio and offset increased interest expense. Additionally, with a gain realized on a life insurance policy, we were able to offset a loss on the sale of securities and right-size our investment portfolio with better asset yields. Towards the end of the quarter, and with the addition of new loans, we began to see the compression on our net interest margin stabilize,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “On July 14th, we converted our loan production office in Stevens Point to a full service branch which should facilitate attracting full deposit relationships with existing and new loan customers in the Stevens Point community.”

June 30, 2023 Highlights:

  • Loans increased $75.1 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 to $1.1 billion from $973.3 million at the end of the first quarter March 31, 2023.
  • Tangible book value per common share increased to $22.64 at June 30, 2023 from $22.43 one quarter earlier. Tangible book value per share benefited from fewer shares outstanding. Return on tangible common equity was 11.14% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to 12.51% the prior quarter.
  • Net interest income decreased to $9.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $9.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 due to funding costs rising faster than increases in asset yields.
  • Provision for loan losses remained at $100,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The provision for the second quarter was largely related to new loan growth of $75.1 million.
  • Noninterest income remained at $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as losses on the sale of securities of $279,000 partially offset a $533,000 life insurance benefit. Investment and insurance sales commissions were also lower in the second quarter relative to the prior quarter.
  • Net income adjusted for the non-recurring impact of a life insurance benefit and loss on the sale of securities was $2.4 million, or $0.56 per common share.
  • Noninterest expenses increased $128,000, or 1.6% for the second quarter of 2023 to $7.9 million from $7.8 million the prior quarter. The increase was primarily related to higher data processing and office operations costs.
  • During the second quarter, PSB repurchased 48,055 shares of its common stock.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased slightly to $1.42 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.36 billion at March 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $44.4 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $39.6 million the previous quarter. Investment securities available for sale decreased $23.4 million from security sales, maturities and paydowns to $167.4 million at June 30, 2023 from $190.7 million one quarter earlier. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $600 million at June 30, 2023 with an additional $300 million that could be raised in a short timeframe from the brokered CDs market.

Total loans receivable increased $75.1 million to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2023, from $973.3 million at March 31, 2023. Over the past year, loans have increased 13.3%. Commercial loans were the largest addition to the loan portfolio during the most recent quarter, which included municipal non-real estate loans. Total commercial loans increased $34.6 million to $196.4 million from $161.8 million the prior quarter. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans were also added to the portfolio, increasing $13.7 million to $240.0 million at June 30, 2023 from $226.3 million at March 31, 2023. Construction and land development loans increased $8.0 million during the second quarter. Owner occupied one-to-four family mortgage loans with variable rate features largely rounded out the loan growth over the quarter increasing $11.8 million to $199.1 million at June 30, 2023. Currently, the lending pipeline is expected to slow from the second quarter pace through the remainder of 2023, but the economic climate in our markets remains vibrant.

The allowance for loan losses declined slightly to 1.19% of gross loans at June 30, 2023 from 1.25% the prior quarter. Annualized net recoveries to average loans were 0.07% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Non-performing assets remained at 0.45% of total assets at June 30, 2023. For the second consecutive quarter, the Bank did not own any foreclosed real estate.

Total deposits increased $35.5 million, or 3.2%, to $1.14 billion at June 30, 2023. Much of the deposit increase was non-interest bearing demand deposits (up $14.3 million) and money market deposits (up $16.3 million). Brokered deposits increased $19.5 million while interest-bearing demand deposits declined $21.6 million.

The composition of deposits continued to change during the June 2023 quarter as customers continue to seek higher deposit rates. At June 30, 2023, money market deposits and time deposits increased to 37.7% of deposits, compared to 36.6% at March 31, 2023. Lower-yield demand and savings deposits declined to 53.8% of deposits compared to 56.2% at March 31, 2023. Broker and national time deposits increased to 8.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 from 7.2% one quarter earlier. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits represented 21.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 compared to 19.0% at March 31, 2023.

FHLB advances increased to $133.0 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $113.0 million at March 31, 2023. Other borrowings increased to $5.7 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $5.0 million at March 31, 2023. New FHLB advances were added to support loan growth during the quarter as well as increase cash on hand for liquidity contingency plans.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets was 7.22% at June 30, 2023, compared to 7.54% at March 31, 2023.

Tangible net book value per common share increased to $22.64 at June 30, 2023, compared to $22.43 per common share one quarter earlier. Relative to the prior quarter, accumulated other comprehensive loss increased $725,000. At June 30, 2023, the fair value on all securities (available for sale and held to maturity) was 12.0% less than amortized purchase cost, compared to 10.4% of the amortized purchase cost at March 31, 2023.

Operations Review

Net interest income decreased to $9.5 million (on a net margin of 2.98%) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $9.9 million (on a net margin of 3.21%) for the first quarter of 2023, and $9.7 million (on a net margin of 3.23%) for the second quarter of 2022. Earning asset yields increased 13 basis points to 4.58% during the second quarter of 2023 from 4.45% during the first quarter of 2023, while deposit and borrowing costs increased 44 basis points to 2.12% compared to 1.68% during the first quarter of 2023.

The increase in earning asset yields was partially due to higher yields on loans while yields on investment securities remained relatively flat during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Taxable security yields were 2.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 2.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Loan yields increased during the second quarter to 5.04% from 4.90% for the first quarter of 2023 as new loans were added to the portfolio and existing loans repriced to higher indices from Federal Reserve and market rate increases.

Rising deposit costs for money market deposits, time deposits and FHLB advances were primarily responsible for the rise in the Bank’s cost of funds. The overall cost of deposits was 1.33% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to 1.06% the prior quarter. FHLB advance costs rose to 3.78% during the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 3.22% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income increased slightly for the second quarter of 2023 to $1.98 million from $1.95 million for the first quarter of 2023, due primarily to the payment of a life insurance benefit. The life insurance benefit was partially offset by the loss realized on the sale of investment securities with the sale proceeds reinvested into higher yielding loans. The increase in noninterest income also reflected larger gains on the sale of mortgage loans as origination activity increased from the prior quarter. At June 30, 2023, the Bank serviced $370.8 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others.

Noninterest expenses increased slightly to $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2023 included higher data processing and other operation expenses as well as continued elevated employee benefit expenses. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense is expected to be a similar amount in the third quarter.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on PSB and Peoples, and their customers, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com

           
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
June 30, and March 31, 2023, September 30, and June 30, 2022, unaudited, December 31, 2022 derived from audited financial statements  
           
  Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
           
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 27,409   $ 13,336   $ 28,561   $ 16,659   $ 19,149  
Interest-bearing deposits   892     538     758     3,267     3,545  
Federal funds sold   16,138     25,766     90     20,751     16,689  
           
Cash and cash equivalents   44,439     39,640     29,409     40,677     39,383  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   167,382     190,738     192,197     188,425     190,478  
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $81,489, $82,610, $80,926,   
 $77,467 and $82,567 respectively   87,335     87,889     87,816     87,993     88,216  
Equity securities   2,178     2,070     2,032     1,870     1,781  
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost)   -     -     -     -     245  
Loans held for sale   151     -     -     -     270  
Loans receivable, net   1,048,322     973,270     961,865     936,686     925,260  
Accrued interest receivable   4,274     4,062     4,006     3,493     3,285  
Foreclosed assets   -     -     160     160     160  
Premises and equipment, net   13,256     13,406     13,164     13,129     12,981  
Mortgage servicing rights, net   1,666     1,682     1,610     1,651     1,711  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   6,359     4,620     2,516     2,516     2,646  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   23,776     25,078     24,922     24,765     24,608  
Core deposit intangible   321     348     382     415     449  
Goodwill   2,541     2,541     2,541     2,541     2,541  
Other assets   14,933     14,444     15,069     15,248     13,550  
           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,416,933   $ 1,359,788   $ 1,337,689   $ 1,319,569   $ 1,307,564  
           
Liabilities          
           
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 282,153   $ 267,836   $ 292,338   $ 298,335   $ 283,592  
Interest-bearing deposits   860,981     839,757     856,417     850,483     829,867  
           
Total deposits   1,143,134     1,107,593     1,148,755     1,148,818     1,113,459  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   133,000     113,000     43,000     40,000     67,000  
Other borrowings   5,730     5,033     12,985     10,449     4,601  
Senior subordinated notes   4,771     4,769     5,549     2,500     2,500  
Junior subordinated debentures   12,870     12,844     12,819     12,793     12,768  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   12,495     11,338     12,639     10,114     10,938  
           
Total liabilities   1,312,000     1,254,577     1,235,747     1,224,674     1,211,266  
           
Stockholders’ equity          
           
Preferred stock - no par value:          
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding          
Outstanding - 7,200, 7,200, 7,200, 0, and 0 shares, respectively   7,200     7,200     7,200     -     -  
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:          
Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares          
Outstanding - 4,190,252, 4,241,501, 4,297,279, 4,414,651 and          
4,423,037 shares, respectively   1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830  
Additional paid-in capital   8,382     8,311     8,300     8,294     8,238  
Retained earnings   130,396     128,968     126,003     123,559     120,043  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (23,240 )   (22,515 )   (24,220 )   (24,200 )   (19,423 )
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,300,546, 1,249,297, 1,193,519, 1,076,147          
and 1,067,761 shares, respectively   (19,635 )   (18,583 )   (17,171 )   (14,588 )   (14,390 )
           
Total stockholders’ equity   104,933     105,211     101,942     94,895     96,298  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,416,933   $ 1,359,788   $ 1,337,689   $ 1,319,569   $ 1,307,564  
           


PSB Holdings, Inc.                          
Consolidated Statements of Income                          
        Quarter Ended     Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,     June
except per share data - unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022       2023     2022  
                                 
Interest and dividend income:                          
Loans, including fees $ 12,709   $ 11,773   $ 11,251 $ 10,225 $ 9,295     $ 24,482   $ 18,349  
Securities:                          
Taxable   1,327     1,331     1,218   978   859       2,658     1,621  
Tax-exempt   535     537     539   540   537       1,072     1,070  
Other interest and dividends   145     148     141   163   52       293     94  
                                 
Total interest and dividend income   14,716     13,789     13,149   11,906   10,743       28,505     21,134  
                                 
Interest expense:                          
Deposits   3,661     2,989     2,060   1,341   595       6,650     1,038  
FHLB advances   1,200     547     167   209   234       1,747     403  
Other borrowings   48     62     38   14   4       110     6  
Senior subordinated notes   58     62     55   28   28       120     56  
Junior subordinated debentures   242     234     224   202   179       476     345  
                                 
Total interest expense   5,209     3,894     2,544   1,794   1,040       9,103     1,848  
                                 
Net interest income   9,507     9,895     10,605   10,112   9,703       19,402     19,286  
Provision for loan losses   100     100     -   -   -       200     -  
                                 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   9,407     9,795     10,605   10,112   9,703       19,202     19,286  
                                 
Noninterest income:                          
Service fees   378     361     381   409   392       739     780  
Mortgage banking income   311     325     235   228   299       636     752  
Investment and insurance sales commissions   287     365     498   357   404       652     860  
Net loss on sale of securities   (279 )   -     -   -   -       (279 )   -  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   149     157     157   157   152       306     302  
Life insurance death benefit   533     -     -   -   -       533     -  
Other noninterest income   605     742     553   558   686       1,347     1,217  
                       
Total noninterest income   1,984     1,950     1,824   1,709   1,933       3,934     3,911  
                                 
Noninterest expense:                          
Salaries and employee benefits   4,884     5,006     4,700   4,302   4,548       9,890     8,938  
Occupancy and facilities   698     699     641   687   629       1,397     1,294  
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets   4     (50 )   2   4   -       (46 )   (6 )
Data processing and other office operations   951     880     910   906   912       1,831     1,773  
Advertising and promotion   166     162     180   185   173       328     325  
Core deposit intangible amortization   27     34     34   34   38       61     85  
Other noninterest expenses   1,202     1,073     1,219   1,069   1,151       2,275     2,234  
                                 
Total noninterest expense   7,932     7,804     7,686   7,187   7,451       15,736     14,643  
                                 
Income before provision for income taxes   3,459     3,941     4,743   4,634   4,185       7,400     8,554  
Provision for income taxes   652     941     1,143   1,119   993       1,593     2,032  
                                 
Net income $ 2,807   $ 3,000   $ 3,600 $ 3,515 $ 3,192     $ 5,807   $ 6,522  
Preferred stock dividends declared $ 122   $ 122   $ 81 $ - $ -     $ 122   $ -  
                                 
Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,685   $ 2,878   $ 3,519 $ 3,515 $ 3,192     $ 5,685   $ 6,522  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.64   $ 0.67   $ 0.80 $ 0.80 $ 0.72     $ 1.34   $ 1.47  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.64   $ 0.67   $ 0.80 $ 0.80 $ 0.72     $ 1.34   $ 1.47  
                                 


PSB Holdings, Inc.            
Quarterly Financial Summary            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended
        Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
Earnings and dividends:     2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
                 
  Interest income     $ 14,716   $ 13,789   $ 13,149   $ 11,906   $ 10,743  
  Interest expense     $ 5,209   $ 3,894   $ 2,544   $ 1,794   $ 1,040  
  Net interest income     $ 9,507   $ 9,895   $ 10,605   $ 10,112   $ 9,703  
  Provision for loan losses     $ 100   $ 100   $ -   $ -   $ -  
  Other noninterest income     $ 1,984   $ 1,950   $ 1,824   $ 1,709   $ 1,933  
  Other noninterest expense     $ 7,932   $ 7,804   $ 7,686   $ 7,187   $ 7,451  
  Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,685   $ 2,878   $ 3,519   $ 3,515   $ 3,192  
                 
  Basic earnings per common share (3)   $ 0.64   $ 0.67   $ 0.80   $ 0.80   $ 0.72  
  Diluted earnings per common share (3)   $ 0.64   $ 0.67   $ 0.80   $ 0.80   $ 0.72  
  Dividends declared per common share (3) $ 0.30   $ -   $ 0.25   $ -   $ 0.25  
  Tangible net book value per common share (4) $ 22.64   $ 22.43   $ 21.37   $ 20.83   $ 21.10  
                 
  Semi-annual dividend payout ratio     27.38 %   n/a     15.27 %   n/a     16.96 %
  Average common shares outstanding     4,218,226     4,275,160     4,377,330     4,419,421     4,428,939  
                 
                 
Balance sheet - average balances:            
  Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 1,000,349   $ 964,029   $ 945,551   $ 931,344   $ 904,710  
  Assets     $ 1,367,363   $ 1,336,511   $ 1,321,776   $ 1,323,400   $ 1,290,906  
  Deposits     $ 1,098,039   $ 1,124,091   $ 1,146,066   $ 1,141,784   $ 1,099,314  
  Stockholders’ equity     $ 106,762   $ 103,406   $ 100,037   $ 98,630   $ 98,261  
                 
                 
Performance ratios:              
  Return on average assets (1)     0.79 %   0.87 %   1.06 %   1.05 %   0.99 %
  Return on average stockholders’ equity (1)   10.09 %   11.29 %   13.96 %   14.14 %   13.03 %
  Return on average tangible common            
  stockholders’ equity (1)(4)     11.14 %   12.51 %   15.12 %   14.58 %   13.29 %
  Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)   -0.07 %   -0.02 %   0.03 %   0.01 %   -0.02 %
  Nonperforming loans to gross loans     0.60 %   0.62 %   0.64 %   1.16 %   1.21 %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.45 %   0.45 %   0.48 %   0.85 %   0.88 %
  Allowance for loan losses to gross loans     1.19 %   1.25 %   1.26 %   1.30 %   1.32 %
  Nonperforming assets to tangible equity            
  plus the allowance for loan losses (4)     5.96 %   5.76 %   6.22 %   10.89 %   11.04 %
  Net interest rate margin (1)(2)     2.98 %   3.21 %   3.41 %   3.24 %   3.23 %
  Net interest rate spread (1)(2)     2.46 %   2.77 %   3.10 %   3.04 %   3.11 %
  Service fee revenue as a percent of            
  average demand deposits (1)     0.58 %   0.52 %   0.50 %   0.56 %   0.57 %
  Noninterest income as a percent            
  of gross revenue       11.88 %   12.39 %   12.18 %   12.55 %   15.25 %
  Efficiency ratio (2)       68.09 %   65.02 %   61.06 %   60.02 %   63.20 %
  Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)   2.33 %   2.37 %   2.31 %   2.15 %   2.32 %
  Average stockholders’ equity less accumulated          
  other comprehensive income (loss) to            
  average assets       9.33 %   9.32 %   9.23 %   8.95 %   8.80 %
  Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)     7.22 %   7.54 %   7.42 %   6.98 %   7.15 %
                 
Stock price information:              
                 
  High     $ 21.38   $ 25.75   $ 22.74   $ 23.94   $ 26.35  
  Low     $ 19.75   $ 20.00   $ 21.50   $ 22.50   $ 22.82  
  Last trade value at quarter-end   $ 20.35   $ 21.15   $ 21.90   $ 22.50   $ 23.50  
                 
(1) Annualized
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity excludes intangible assets.
                 


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income        
                 
        Quarter Ended
        Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
                 
Net income $ 2,807   $ 3,000   $ 3,600   $ 3,515   $ 3,192  
                 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:          
                 
  Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available          
    for sale   (1,168 )   1,601     (116 )   (4,915 )   (5,573 )
                 
  Reclassification adjustment for security          
    loss included in net income   202     -     -     -     -  
                 
  Amortization of unrealized loss included in net          
    income on securities available for sale          
    transferred to securities held to maturity   107     129     93     92     176  
                 
  Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap   161     (1 )   11     32     43  
                 
  Reclassification adjustment of interest rate          
    swap settlements included in earnings   (27 )   (24 )   (8 )   13     28  
                 
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)   (725 )   1,705     (20 )   (4,778 )   (5,326 )
                 
Comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,082   $ 4,705   $ 3,580   $ (1,263 ) $ (2,134 )
                 


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Nonperforming Assets as of:          
  Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
           
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 6,000   $ 5,773   $ 5,879   $ 6,048   $ 6,036  
Nonaccrual restructured loans   50     57     62     70     146  
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual   261     265     270     4,904     5,137  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   -     -     -     -     -  
           
Total nonperforming loans   6,311     6,095     6,211     11,022     11,319  
Other real estate owned   -     -     160     160     160  
           
Total nonperforming assets $ 6,311   $ 6,095   $ 6,371   $ 11,182   $ 11,479  
           
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable   0.60 %   0.62 %   0.64 %   1.16 %   1.21 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   0.45 %   0.45 %   0.48 %   0.85 %   0.88 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans   177.63 %   191.63 %   197.92 %   112.28 %   109.48 %
           


PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves
At June 30, 2023      
(dollars in thousands)      
    Gross Specific
Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves
       
Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual $ 2,807   $ 1,058  
Real estate - Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual   726     34  
       
       
       
Total listed nonperforming assets   $ 3,533   $ 1,112  
Total bank wide nonperforming assets   $ 6,311   $ 1,638  
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets     56 %   68 %
       


PSB Holding, Inc.          
Loan Composition by Purpose          
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Jun. 30,
2023		 Mar. 31,
2023		 Dec. 31,
2022		 Sep. 30,
2022		 Jun. 30,
2022
           
Residential real estate:          
           
One to four family $ 199,100   $ 187,325   $ 182,688   $ 172,913   $ 169,437  
HELOC loans   19,498     18,141     17,625     18,423     17,776  
Residential construction & development   18,634     22,014     20,698     22,313     22,462  
Residential vacant land   1,111     1,223     1,414     3,069     1,599  
           
Total Residential real estate   238,343     228,703     222,425     216,718     211,274  
           
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:          
           
Owner occupied          
Commercial real estate   238,608     237,217     220,375     211,008     205,976  
SBA commercial real estate   2,078     2,112     2,514     2,616     2,458  
Agriculture real estate   3,563     3,681     3,835     3,902     3,583  
Construction and land development   1,691     2,825     22,330     32,158     31,465  
Commercial vacant land   7,223     6,712     7,291     5,214     5,351  
           
Total Owner occupied   253,163     252,547     256,345     254,898     248,833  
           
Non-owner occupied          
Commercial real estate   240,010     226,280     228,761     225,823     227,400  
One to four family residential rental   67,854     65,673     64,764     66,224     61,749  
Construction and land development   49,310     41,272     27,253     25,543     25,086  
Commercial vacant land   10,424     3,928     3,862     4,010     4,287  
           
Total Non-owner occupied   367,598     337,153     324,640     321,600     318,522  
           
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:          
           
Municipal non-real estate   25,223     6,430     9,915     7,133     6,352  
Commercial line   73,651     57,727     63,173     56,154     65,728  
Other commercial non-real estate   92,519     92,419     87,535     82,430     76,065  
SBA commercial non-real estate   3,787     3,997     3,533     3,378     3,926  
Agricultural non-real estate   1,204     1,250     1,290     1,491     1,409  
           
Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate   196,384     161,823     165,446     150,586     153,480  
           
Consumer non-real estate:          
           
Consumer installment   3,483     3,357     4,072     4,005     4,305  
Consumer line   441     529     382     494     493  
Other consumer   106     108     115     116     123  
           
Total Consumer non-real estate   4,030     3,994     4,569     4,615     4,921  
           
Gross loans   1,059,518     984,220     973,425     948,417     937,030  
Net deferred loan costs (fees)   605     542     573     537     503  
Overdrafts   121     101     160     107     119  
Allowance for loan losses   (11,922 )   (11,593 )   (12,293 )   (12,375 )   (12,392 )
           
Total loans receivable $ 1,048,322   $ 973,270   $ 961,865   $ 936,686   $ 925,260  
           


PSB Holding, Inc.                            
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose           
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
  $ %   $ %   $ %   $ %   $ %
  Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)   Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)   Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)   Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)   Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)
Multi Family $ 119,573 12.4 %   $ 121,559 13.0 %   $ 120,232 13.1 %   $ 141,414 15.6 %   $ 143,074 15.7 %
Industrial and Warehousing $ 84,049 8.7 %   $ 78,934 8.5 %   $ 76,536 8.3 %   $ 83,033 9.1 %   $ 79,073 8.7 %
Retail $ 34,004 3.5 %   $ 34,427 3.7 %   $ 32,587 3.5 %   $ 39,279 4.3 %   $ 39,013 4.3 %
Hotels $ 33,329 3.5 %   $ 31,069 3.3 %   $ 32,940 3.6 %   $ 26,958 3.0 %   $ 26,948 3.0 %
Office $ 8,395 0.9 %   $ 8,544 0.9 %   $ 8,652 0.9 %   $ 8,758 1.0 %   $ 8,862 1.0 %
                             
(1) Percentage of portfolio and commitments.                        
                             


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
                     
Insured and Collateralized Deposits June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 201,351 17.6 % $ 205,350 18.6 % $ 203,115 17.7 % $ 216,116 18.7 % $ 207,852 18.6 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   310,006 27.1 %   329,364 29.7 %   345,854 30.1 %   348,989 30.4 %   331,034 29.7 %
Money market deposits   126,851 11.1 %   128,576 11.6 %   131,400 11.4 %   130,126 11.3 %   132,374 11.9 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   140,572 12.3 %   136,090 12.3 %   130,205 11.3 %   132,095 11.5 %   136,230 12.2 %
                     
Total core deposits   778,780 68.1 %   799,380 72.2 %   810,574 70.5 %   827,326 71.9 %   807,490 72.4 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   20,250 1.8 %   17,000 1.5 %   14,500 1.3 %   12,250 1.1 %   13,000 1.2 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   3,965 0.3 %   5,953 0.5 %   6,451 0.6 %   6,700 0.6 %   7,443 0.7 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   93,956 8.2 %   74,485 6.8 %   82,439 7.2 %   82,439 7.2 %   56,255 5.1 %
                     
Totals $ 896,951 78.4 % $ 896,818 81.0 % $ 913,964 79.6 % $ 928,715 80.8 % $ 884,188 79.4 %
                     
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
                     
Uninsured Deposits June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 80,802 7.1 % $ 62,486 5.6 % $ 89,223 7.7 % $ 82,219 7.2 % $ 75,740 6.8 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   22,604 2.0 %   24,854 2.2 %   49,917 4.3 %   28,842 2.5 %   45,116 4.1 %
Money market deposits   127,871 11.2 %   109,894 10.0 %   84,673 7.4 %   98,493 8.6 %   94,533 8.5 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   0 0.0 %   0 0.0 %   0 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %
                     
Total core deposits   231,277 20.3 %   197,234 17.8 %   223,813 19.4 %   209,554 18.3 %   215,389 19.4 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   14,906 1.3 %   13,541 1.2 %   10,978 1.0 %   10,549 0.9 %   13,882 1.2 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   0 0.0 %   0 0.0 %   0 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   0 0.0 %   0 0.0 %   0 0.0 %   - 0.0 %   - 0.0 %
                     
Totals $ 246,183 21.6 % $ 210,775 19.0 % $ 234,791 20.4 % $ 220,103 19.2 % $ 229,271 20.6 %
                     
                     
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
                     
Total Deposits June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 282,153 24.7 % $ 267,836 24.2 % $ 292,338 25.4 % $ 298,335 26.0 % $ 283,592 25.5 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   332,610 29.1 %   354,218 32.0 %   395,771 34.5 %   377,831 32.9 %   376,150 33.8 %
Money market deposits   254,722 22.3 %   238,470 21.5 %   216,073 18.8 %   228,619 19.9 %   226,907 20.4 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   140,572 12.3 %   136,090 12.3 %   130,205 11.3 %   132,095 11.4 %   136,230 12.1 %
                     
Total core deposits   1,010,057 88.4 %   996,614 90.0 %   1,034,387 90.0 %   1,036,880 90.2 %   1,022,879 91.8 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   35,156 3.1 %   30,541 2.8 %   25,478 2.2 %   22,799 2.0 %   26,882 2.4 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   3,965 0.3 %   5,953 0.5 %   6,451 0.6 %   6,700 0.6 %   7,443 0.7 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   93,956 8.2 %   74,485 6.7 %   82,439 7.2 %   82,439 7.2 %   56,255 5.1 %
                     
Totals $ 1,143,134 100.0 % $ 1,107,593 100.0 % $ 1,148,755 100.0 % $ 1,148,818 100.0 % $ 1,113,459 100.0 %
                     


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
                         
                         
    Quarter ended June 30, 2023   Quarter ended March 31, 2023   Quarter ended June 30, 2022
    Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /
    Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans (1)(2) $ 1,012,105   $ 12,726 5.04 %   $ 976,395   $ 11,788 4.90 %   $ 917,065   $ 9,305 4.07 %
Taxable securities   196,048     1,327 2.71 %     199,705     1,331 2.70 %     205,040     859 1.68 %
Tax-exempt securities (2)   81,758     677 3.32 %     81,932     680 3.37 %     79,936     680 3.41 %
FHLB stock   5,366     51 3.81 %     3,059     50 6.63 %     2,650     16 2.42 %
Other   7,254     94 5.20 %     9,024     98 4.40 %     20,651     36 0.70 %
                         
Total (2)   1,302,531     14,875 4.58 %     1,270,115     13,947 4.45 %     1,225,342     10,896 3.57 %
                         
Non-interest-earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   15,632           17,255           18,731      
Premises and equipment,                      
net   13,336           13,332           13,039      
Cash surrender value ins   24,530           24,982           24,510      
Other assets   23,090           23,193           21,639      
Allowance for loan                      
losses   (11,756 )         (12,366 )         (12,355 )    
                         
Total $ 1,367,363         $ 1,336,511         $ 1,290,906      
                         
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Savings and demand                      
deposits $ 344,435   $ 1,035 1.21 %   $ 373,557   $ 1,053 1.14 %   $ 379,734   $ 122 0.13 %
Money market deposits   243,073     1,189 1.96 %     225,624     830 1.49 %     217,639     121 0.22 %
Time deposits   247,007     1,437 2.33 %     245,562     1,106 1.83 %     224,539     352 0.63 %
FHLB borrowings   127,441     1,200 3.78 %     68,833     547 3.22 %     62,659     234 1.50 %
Other borrowings   5,588     48 3.45 %     10,025     62 2.51 %     5,028     4 0.32 %
Senior sub. notes   4,770     58 4.88 %     5,159     62 4.87 %     2,500     28 4.49 %
Junior sub. debentures   12,857     242 7.55 %     12,832     234 7.40 %     12,755     179 5.63 %
                         
Total   985,171     5,209 2.12 %     941,592     3,894 1.68 %     904,854     1,040 0.46 %
                         
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Demand deposits   263,524           279,348           277,402      
Other liabilities   11,906           12,208           10,389      
Stockholders’ equity   106,762           103,363           98,261      
                         
Total $ 1,367,363         $ 1,336,511         $ 1,290,906      
                         
Net interest income   $ 9,666       $ 10,053       $ 9,856  
Rate spread     2.46 %       2.77 %       3.11 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   2.98 %       3.21 %       3.23 %
                         
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.      
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.   
                         


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates          
(dollars in thousands)        
      Six months ended June 30, 2023   Six months ended June 30, 2022
      Average   Yield/   Average   Yield/
      Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans (1)(2) $ 994,349   $ 24,514 4.97 %   $ 904,232   $ 18,370 4.10 %
Taxable securities   197,866     2,658 2.71 %     210,968     1,621 1.55 %
Tax-exempt securities (2)   81,844     1,357 3.34 %     83,808     1,354 3.26 %
FHLB stock   4,219     101 4.83 %     2,648     50 3.81 %
Other     8,143     192 4.75 %     20,326     44 0.44 %
                   
Total (2)     1,286,421     28,822 4.52 %     1,221,982     21,439 3.54 %
                   
Non-interest-earning assets:              
Cash and due from banks   16,439           18,366      
Premises and equipment,              
net     13,334           12,886      
Cash surrender value ins   24,755           24,436      
Other assets   23,139           19,192      
Allowance for loan              
losses     (12,016 )         (12,316 )    
                   
Total   $ 1,352,072         $ 1,284,546      
                   
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Savings and demand              
deposits   $ 358,916   $ 2,088 1.17 %   $ 387,952   $ 191 0.10 %
Money market deposits   234,044     2,019 1.74 %     217,529     210 0.19 %
Time deposits   246,289     2,543 2.08 %     211,557     637 0.61 %
FHLB borrowings   98,299     1,747 3.58 %     56,961     403 1.43 %
Other borrowings   7,794     110 2.85 %     5,736     6 0.21 %
Senior sub. notes   5,030     120 4.81 %     2,500     56 4.52 %
Junior sub. debentures   12,844     476 7.47 %     12,742     345 5.46 %
                   
Total     963,216     9,103 1.91 %     894,977     1,848 0.42 %
                   
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand deposits   271,310           274,598      
Other liabilities   12,231           11,400      
Stockholders’ equity   105,315           103,571      
                   
Total   $ 1,352,072         $ 1,284,546      
                   
Net interest income   $ 19,719       $ 19,591  
Rate spread       2.61 %       3.12 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   3.09 %       3.23 %
                   
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.  
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.

