Malt Ingredient Market Share, Comprehensive Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, Strong Growth in Future to 2031

Malt Ingredient Market

Rise in manufacture of craft beer and surge in acceptance of malt as natural sweetener will expedite the growth of the global malt ingredient market.

The Malt Ingredient Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. Places with attractive ambiance are always the reason for consumers to choose a certain bar or pub. Presently, alcohol consumption is rapidly associated with memorable drinking experiences and well-served meals as consumers are becoming more experimental and social. Bengaluru, India, is called the 'pub capital' of the country. The city has witnessed a big jump in the number of RVB (retail vend of beer) licenses — which permit establishments to run as pubs issued over the last four years.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Large scale application of malt in food industry and surge in demand for flavored beer or craft beer will expedite the growth of the global malt ingredient market. Nonetheless, the malt has varied side effects and this can pose a threat to the growth of the global market. However, rise in trend of clean-label ingredient and demand for malt based functional beverages will pave a way for growth avenues for the market across the globe.

Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $8,604.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11,087.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 2.7%. One of the most common cereal grains, malt, is made from barley, which is first soaked in water before being dried in hot water. This method enables the germination of the barley. Malting is the name of this procedure. Grain starches can be converted into sugars like glucose and fructose through the malting process. Diastatic and non-diastatic malt powder are the two varieties that are offered in the market. For the appropriate rise of the baked good, diastatic malt product is employed during baking. Non-diastatic is majorly used in beverages as it does not contain any enzymes.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

Simpsons Malt Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Bairds Malt Ltd.

Crisp Malting Group Ltd.

Heineken

Muntons Malt plc

On basis of the application, the alcoholic beverages segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing four-fifths of the global malt ingredient market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031 due to the increase in demand for alcoholic beverages across the globe. In addition, benefits such as low cost of malt base further adds to its market attractiveness.However, the dairy and frozen products segment is set to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The segmental growth over the forecast timeline can be attributed to the use of malted milk powder used in the production of frozen desserts and ice creams. Malted grains are used in dairy products such as milkshakes and dairy based health. The market for dairy & frozen products is driven by the surging consumption of dairy based products such as malted ice creams malted milk powder and others worldwide.

Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in consumption for different types of functions as well as fortified beverages owing to the rise in awareness about the health benefits associated with the beverages. According to Malt Products Corporation, almost one-third of consumers have increased their consumption of nutrient-oriented beverages in the last five years and now most of these target customers seek products with natural and clean ingredients. Malt-based beverages offer not only unique flavor profiles and subtle sweetness but also a low glycemic index and superior nutritional profile as compared to other natural sweeteners such as sugar cane or high fructose corn syrups. This nutritional profile of malt-based functional beverages caters to the requirements and needs of health-conscious customers and thus brings myriad Malt Ingredient Market Opportunities, which paves way for global malt ingredients market to gain traction in the global Malt Ingredient Industry.

The malt ingredients market is segmented on form, type, application and region. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid On the basis of type the market is classified into barley, wheat and rye. On the basis of application, the market is classified into dairy and frozen products, bakery and confectionery, alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

