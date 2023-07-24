Packaging Coatings Market Size: Global Growth, Industry Analysis, Historical Background and Research Report 2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Packaging Coatings Market offers an [𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑] extensive and thorough analysis of a market, including factors such as market size, trends, competition, growth rate, and segmentation. This analysis results in a market research report that provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into the market's key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges that affect global market growth. The report includes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and market predictions.

Packaging coatings are special coatings used on the interiors and exteriors of packages for long-term preservation of content inside and safe storage, transportation, or simple enhancement of package aesthetics. It is an area that requires high technology as the functionality for long-term storing of contents, especially inside food cans, is very important for customer health.

According to Researchers, the global packaging coatings market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market for packaging coatings was found to be driven by the gradual and consistent growth in the global packaging industry and the increasing production of PET bottles. However, the market growth is expected to be hindered by the presence of strict regulations on the usage and production of packaging coatings for various applications.

Epoxy, acrylic, phenolic, amino, vinyl, polyurethane, and polyester are some of the resins used as packaging coatings. Many FMCG products get their value from the packaging industry. The demand for packaging coatings, especially acrylic resins, contributes significantly to the growth of the packaging coatings market for their desirable properties. Lifestyle change positively influences the consumption of packaged food items, consequently expanding the global packaging coatings market. Eco-friendly coatings are further expected to drive the global packaging coatings market. Apart from the food industry, other industries like personal care, healthcare, and chemical also consume packaging coatings for the functional as well as aesthetic aspects these coatings possess. Flexible packaging is a growing sector that uses packaging coatings in the forecast period.

In recent years, the global packaging industry has witnessed steady growth owing to technological innovations and changes in the consumer's behavior towards the overall aesthetics and protection of packaged goods. The major disruptions were observed in the Asia-Pacific region compared to other regions. The growth in the economies in the region, especially China and India, has driven the growth in demand for packaging. All the end-user industries that utilize packaging and packaging coatings are well-settled in the region, giving scope for continuous demand. In 2019, the global packaging industry stood at USD 917 billion.

Battelle and Mondelez International have co-developed an innovative new technology for reclosable packaging known as a low-tack adhesive (LTA) that offers better usability for consumers and provides a cost-competitive innovation for packaging manufacturers. Both companies completed a seven-year process of analysis, formulation, and testing of the product to perfect the synthetic blend that makes LTA effective and compatible with a vast array of manufacturing processes. Unlike conventional pressure-sensitive adhesives, LTA is not tacky or messy. It does not collect crumbs, dust, or other product pieces that render traditional adhesives ineffective. LTA is also less expensive and easier to manufacture than other reclosable packaging solutions, such as zippers.

The global Packaging Coatings market is segmented on the basis of Resin and Application. The Application segment is further segmented as Aerosol and Tubes, Beverage Cans, Caps and Closures, Food Cans, Industrial and Specialty Packaging, and Others. In terms of resin, epoxy type dominates the global packaging coatings market. However, due to its proven toxic nature, it is being replaced by alternatives.

Beverage cans are typically coated with organic layers that prevent the contact of the beverage with the can and also avoid chemical reactions between the cana's metal and the beverage. In recent times, epoxy-based coatings were the preferred type among can beverage manufacturers. However, due to its toxic nature, it has been replaced by alternative resin-based coatings. Different resins that can be employed to coat can beverages include oleoresins, vinyl, phenolic, acrylic, polyester, and polyolefins, among others. The global demand for beverages can stand at around 350 billion units in 2019. The demand for these cans is significant in both developed and emerging markets. The global beverage can demand has been witnessing an average growth of 3% in recent years. The market for beverage cans is being driven majorly by Southeast Asia and Brazil. During 2019, there was also a noticeable growth in demand for beverage cans in a mature market like North America. Currently, North America is the largest market for beverage cans, with more than 97 billion units shipped in 2019.

The growth in the market for beverage cans is being driven by evolving lifestyles. The change in lifestyles is altering the places and the ways in which people enjoy their drinks and making convenient packaging a mandatory feature. Consumers are prioritizing artisan aesthetics and health benefits while also aligning with brands. Apart from the regular drinks that come in packaged cans such as carbonated soft drinks and premium beer, niche categories such as flavored waters, flavored malt beverages, craft beer, and adult carbonated beverages are also being launched in packaged can forms. This is surging the demand for beverage cans globally.

Based on geography, the global Packaging Coatings Market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

