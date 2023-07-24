Modular Construction Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players, Challenges and Trends, New Products , Forecast 2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Modular Construction Market offers an [𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑] extensive and thorough analysis of a market, including factors such as market size, trends, competition, growth rate, and segmentation. This analysis results in a market research report that provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into the market's key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges that affect global market growth. The report includes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and market predictions.

Modular construction is a process in which a building is constructed off-site, under controlled plant conditions, using the same materials and designed to the same codes and standards as conventionally built facilities in about half the time. According to Researchers, the Global Modular Construction market is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The market for modular construction is driven by the ongoing growth of urbanization in developing nations, such as China and India.

The laws and regulations of various countries on green and environmentally friendly construction systems with lower emissions will also promote the further expansion of the modular construction market. However, the growth of the market is anticipated to be hindered by the scarcity of professional workers in the production and installation of modular construction. Moreover, the challenges associated with the transportation of modules will further hinder market growth.

Modular construction is the process by which buildings are made up of individual sections ("modules"), constructed in an off-site controlled manufacturing facility, and assembled at the final building site. This approach results in a higher-quality building, delivered in a shorter time, with more predictable costs and fewer environmental impacts like reduced material use and waste. As per the US Labor Department Bureau of Labor Statistics, an offsite construction approach is generally safer for workers, which concluded that rates for fatal injuries were substantially low in overall modular construction manufacturing than in traditional on-site construction. On average, modular construction takes almost 50% less time than the traditional method of construction, resulting in a quick return on investment. A shorter build time means significant cost savings.

Once finished with the construction, the maintenance costs of modular buildings are relatively very low as it does not demand much heating, repair or surface repairs. Modular building structures are air-tight, ensuring energy efficiency. If affordability and controlled cost are of primary concern on a project, modular construction can be used to achieve it. For instance, to address the severe lack of affordable housing in London, the city announced in 2017 that it would dedicate USD 32 million to construct a minimum of 1,059 affordably priced modular apartments by the year 2021. Moreover, thousands of modular homes are being built across the UK as cities gear up to tackle the housing shortage; eight of the top 10 housebuilders are now turning to modular construction.

Asia-Pacific, home to two-thirds of the world's people, is experiencing a rise in rapid urbanization that is increasing demand for infrastructure development, including the construction of institutes, roads, bridges, offices, power plants, etc. Permanent modular construction is likely to rise more due to the rising need for affordable and time-saving housing solutions and high-quality control compared to on-site installation. Moreover, permanent modular construction is widely employed in various sectors comprising residential, office, and administrative space, K-12 education, retail and hospitality, healthcare, higher education student housing, and publicly-funded facilities. Moreover, with growing concerns about climate change, there is tremendous pressure across sectors to reduce the impact on the environment, especially by industries that utilize vast amounts of natural resources like construction, responsible for 40% of all energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions that can be achieved by modular infrastructure.

To tackle homelessness in the City, Toronto has announced USD 47.5 million plan to build 250 modular housing units to help those living in the shelter system. Horizon North, which was recently involved in the construction of similar facilities in Vancouver, is the company set to design and build the units. The first phase of the project will cost USD 20.9 million, of which USD 8.25 million in grants and loans is being provided by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The second phase of the pilot will witness an additional 140 units built by the end of April 2021.

The global Modular Construction market is segmented on the basis of Type, Material, and End-use. The end-user segment is further segmented as Residential, Commercial, and Others (Institutional, Industrial, etc.). Between permanent and relocatable building types, permanent modular types dominated the modular construction market.

Modular-based housing can be constructed more quickly than permanent housing since the modules are pre-fabricated in a factory and then transported to the site, where they can be assembled at a lower cost and in a shorter time compared to traditional housing construction models.

Based on geography, the global Modular Construction Market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The market share for modular construction is expected to be large in the Asia Pacific region owing to the increasing number of new housing units and planned infrastructure investments in the region.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐤𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐤𝐚 𝐀𝐁, 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐜, 𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐲𝐠𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐊𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐬𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐀𝐭𝐜𝐨, 𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢, 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬.

