Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market to see Huge Growth by 2029: Bissell, Dyson, SharkNinja
The Latest Released Cordless Vacuum Cleaners market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Cordless Vacuum Cleaners market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Cordless Vacuum Cleaners market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Bissell Inc. (United States), Stanley Black & Decker (United States), Techtronic Industries Company Limited (Hong Kong), Dyson Ltd (United Kingdom), GlenDimplex (Ireland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Electrolux AB (Sweden), Grey Technology Ltd (United Kingdom), SharkNinja (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaners market to witness a CAGR of 12.32% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Household, Commercial {Hospital, Retail Stores, Hospitality, Shopping Malls, Others}, Industrial (Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Others}) by Type (Cordless Stick, Cordless Handheld, Hybrid) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
A vacuum cleaner is a device that uses an air pump to create a partial vacuum to suck up dust and dirt, usually from floors, and from other surfaces such as upholstery and draperies. The dirt is collected by either a dust bag or a cyclone for later disposal. The inception of smart gadgets and an increase in corporate spaces exhibited sizeable demand for cordless vacuum cleaners in recent years.The growing demand for energy-efficient household appliances and urbanization is driving the market growth.
Market Trends:
• Convenience For Quick Clean Ups In High Traffic Space
Market Drivers:
• Rising Demand For Energy Efficient Household Appliances
• Increasing Population And Urbanization
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing Consumer Awareness And Product Popularity In Asian Countries
• Lightweight, Increased Flexibility And Noise-free Operation
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Cordless Vacuum Cleaners
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Bissell Inc. (United States), Stanley Black & Decker (United States), Techtronic Industries Company Limited (Hong Kong), Dyson Ltd (United Kingdom), GlenDimplex (Ireland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Electrolux AB (Sweden), Grey Technology Ltd (United Kingdom), SharkNinja (United States).
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Study Table of Content
Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Cordless Stick, Cordless Handheld, Hybrid] in 2023
Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market by Application/End Users [Household, Commercial {Hospital, Retail Stores, Hospitality, Shopping Malls, Others}, Industrial (Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Others}]
Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Cordless Vacuum Cleaners (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
