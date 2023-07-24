Food Additives Market 2023 Industry Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Food Additives Market offers an [𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑] extensive and thorough analysis of a market, including factors such as market size, trends, competition, growth rate, and segmentation. This analysis results in a market research report that provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into the market's key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges that affect global market growth. The report includes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and market predictions.

Food additives are used to enhance color, taste, texture, to maintain freshness and nutritional content. According to Researcher, the global Food additives market is expected to witness considerable growth throughout the forecast. The global food additives market is driven by growing urbanization, need for food preservation, hectic lifestyles, rising health concerns, and increasing consumption of premium food products. The rising demand from the Bakery & Confectionary food segment on account to maintain the nutritive value of the food and making food last longer is likely to contribute to the growth of the market. The development and increasing preference for nature-based additives have created opportunities for new manufacturers to produce nature-based food additives to meet the demand for food additives and provide a substantial growth opportunity in the forecast period.

The global market for food additives is fragmented. The major players in the market include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF

As foods are processed for conversion into a variety of different products, it requires a large number of additives. In recent years more than 3000 different additives are added to foods to produce the desired effect. Growing demand for the extended shelf life of multiple food products has significantly increased the demand for food additives. Moreover, an increase in the consumption of convenience and packed food and beverages has further pushed the market growth. Further, the use of preservatives to prevent spoilage of food and to increase shelf life has tremendously increased in the past decade. Food preservatives are expected to be the dominant market shareholder as it reduces food cost and waste.

As the developing economies of the world including China, Brazil, and India become wealthier, their eating habits are also changing. The people in these nations are leaning towards packaged food. The size of the global processed food market is more than USD 3 trillion and nearly 80% of agricultural products in developed countries get processed and packaged. In developing countries such as India, the packaged processed food industry is estimated to be around USD 11 billion by the end of 2020 and according to the Indian Institute of Packaging, the packaged food sector is growing at the rate of around 14%. With changing demographics, there is an increase in the population of emerging cities together with changes in the lifestyle and food habits of consumers.

The rise in health consciousness and self-management of wellness has increased the consumption of healthy packaged foods due to their promised health benefits or the use of natural ingredients. Developing countries such as India have the largest population of young people in the world with around half of the total population under the age of 25 which is becoming highly health-conscious and aware of advancements in packaged food and industry. Furthermore, the high trust of consumers in the mentioned additives of branded packaged foods and beverages along with strict quality assurance by the food manufacturers is increasing the consumption of packaged foods and beverages.

In recent years the development of nano-encapsulated food additives and their utilization in enhancing the safety and nutritional status of food matrices have transfigured the food sector. Manipulating food additives at the nanometer level affect the bioavailability and nutritional value of food on the basis of the functions of the additives and this strategy is expected to enhance the major health-promoting compounds. The global market impact of nanotechnology is expected to be more than USD 1 trillion. Further, the continuous research on food nanostructures and nanoparticles in consumer foods is undergoing to see the expanding result of nanotechnology in food additives.

The global Food Additives Market is segmented on the basis of type and source. The type segment is further segmented as Preservatives, Sweetener, Emulsifier, Anti-Caking Agents, Enzymes, Food Flavors & Enhancers, Food Colorants, Acidulants, and Others. In terms of type, Preservatives are majorly used in food and beverages to prevent decomposition and microbial growth. Preservatives are also added to avoid undesirable chemical changes. Preservatives basically include antimicrobials, antioxidants, and antibrowning agents and are used in multiple packaged foods and beverages such as juices, baked goods, meats, snacks, and cereals among others.

Food preservatives are classified into two groups Class I and Class II. Class I includes natural preservatives such as sugar and salt. Class II preservatives are manufactured chemicals like benzoate and sorbates. Food preservatives are extensively produced on an industrial scale worldwide. North America accounts for the majority of the global production and consumption, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Food preservatives are the focus of a number of regulatory policies by the national government regarding health risks & benefits and appropriate restrictions are enforced in various countries to regulate preservative usage in eatables. For instance, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has laid down several regulations for use of additives in various food groups to ensure the acceptable daily intake is not exceeded.

Based on geography, the global Food Additives Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

